Phil Kessel is one of those athletes who you’d believe any story about. Even though he’s a star-level player who has won two Stanley Cups, he keeps a very low public profile. (He’s only made eight Instagram posts in the past year and hasn’t tweeted since his sister Amanda won a gold medal at the 2018 Olympics.) So even when a Toronto columnist fabricates a story about Kessel’s loyalty to a particular hot dog vendor, it sounds reasonably plausible.

The same goes for this story about Kessel’s home theater.

Phil Kessel's Pittsburgh house is for sale, and it has the loneliest home theater in the world: https://t.co/OJkAiR4ZRn pic.twitter.com/vBzM2afa8s — Deadspin (@Deadspin) July 25, 2019

The reserved Kessel certainly seems like just the type of guy to kick back in an old chair and watch a movie on a massive screen all by himself.

The enigmatic former Penguins winger put the home on the market for $2.1 million after being traded to the Coyotes and the listing photos show the home in the middle of the moving process. Some rooms have been cleared out while others have valuable items like a jersey signed by all of his Cup-winning 2016 teammates, so it’s tough to tell whether the version of the theater in the photo is the one Kessel actually used.

In reality, though, the real estate agent staging the house just put the chair in there to give a sense of how big the room is.

“We just put in a single chair because we thought it would be cute,” listing agent Dave Tumpa told TheWrap. “And as far as the room itself goes, to give perspective to the size of the room.”

While the solitary chair is a work of fiction, one thing that’s very, very real is the autographed Mariah Carey poster in the theater.

Computer e n h a n c e https://t.co/9J02BmZTby pic.twitter.com/vND8vZLJ4P — king husband (@elanpin) July 24, 2019

See? Kessel is a fascinating man.

The best of SI

The Tokyo Olympics start in exactly one year and we have a preview of what to watch for. ... The death of Maxim Dadashev forces us to reckon with the violent nature of boxing. ... Which MLB contenders have the biggest needs at the trade deadline?

Around the sports world

Steve Kerr isn’t happy that Anthony Davis forced his way to the Lakers. ... Bill Belichick is going to host a series on football history for NFL Network. ... The Rays and Red Sox endured an interminable delay due to some bizarre lineup confusion that resulted in the game being played under protest. ... Enes Kanter says the Turkish government convinced a Long Island mosque to cancel his free youth basketball camp. ... Earl Thomas isn’t sorry he gave Pete Carroll the finger after his season-ending injury last year.

Josh Donaldson is more than a hitter

How far could you throw from your knees? 😱 pic.twitter.com/biimCh55xm — MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2019

See, Kawhi is funny

"I don't have social media so I'm not able to put out a paragraph or whatever."



Kawhi took time to thank Toronto. pic.twitter.com/CBMrOQfGHM — ESPN (@espn) July 24, 2019

Kawhi isn’t the most unnatural man with the Clippers

When it’s literally your first time ever sitting in a chair pic.twitter.com/QrCzTlYgTY — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) July 24, 2019

Bronny is getting so close

Have fun playing in empty stadiums

Larry Scott has had preliminary discussions with Fox about PAC-12 playing at 9 am PT. "We're open to discussion with some of our schools" — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) July 24, 2019

BYU fans would probably like 9 a.m. starts, though

Best answer of Pac-12 Media Day goes to Utah DE Bradlee Anae. Asked about what it's like to play BYU in Provo:



"There's nothing worse than playing in front of 60,000 sober white people." — Alicia de Artola (@PenguinOfTroy) July 24, 2019

Sounds like it hurt

I expect Santander to be suspended for doing that to Clarke pic.twitter.com/XPM7jQn2rB — DL (@davelozo) July 25, 2019

These are the medals that will be on the line in exactly one year

It’s like he’s figure skating with the puck on his stick

That’s can’t be good

Woman goes out in Adidas leggings and ends up with brand logo tanned onto her leg https://t.co/V5wDyxl49z pic.twitter.com/2VSf28osI4 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 24, 2019

Not sports

The college admissions scandal is getting turned into a Lifetime movie. ... PBR is testing an alcoholic coffee beverage in five states. ... The true story of the American who was killed by an isolated Indian Ocean tribe. ... An Oregon woman poured a shot of Hennessy into a Taco Bell drive-thru cashier’s mouth and was arrested by the cop behind her in line.

John Travolta is starring in a movie directed by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst

Jamie Foxx does a great Dave Chappelle impression

Perfectly preserved 500-year-old shipwreck discovered in the Baltic Sea

A good song

