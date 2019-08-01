1. The Yankees win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday had already run long thanks to a rain delay. After New York's victory, it was time for the postgame show on WFAN. Talk-show host Mike Francesa was then scheduled to hit the air after it wrapped. However, that took a long time. Too long, in fact, for Francesa.

So, the WFAN host opened his show by ripping the WFAN postgame show and WFAN. Francesa continually bashed the station for allowing a 90-minute postgame show to air while he was waiting to come on to start his show. The rant featured a little of everything: sarcasm, anger and yelling.

As expected, Mike Francesa was extremely pissed at having to wait for the ridiculously long Yankee postgame show to end before he could come on the air today. This is gold. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/F7IkVYGXbL — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) July 31, 2019

This is the beauty of being in a position where you have no rules. You can even take down your own station.

2. Two of the people on the Yankees radio postgame show are John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman, who have called Yankees games together since 2005. The duo are guests on a brand new SI Media Podcast. In addition to Sterling and Waldman, Ken Rodgers, who is the senior coordinating producer of Hard Knocks, joins the podcast at the 29-minute mark to preview the show's upcoming season. The new season features the Oakland Raiders and begins on Tuesday.

3. Last thing on the Yankees. The team didn't do anything to bolster their weak starting pitching at Wednesday's trade deadline, so GM Brian Cashman faced the wrath of the New York Post today.

The back page: Standing still could prove costly for Brian Cashman and the #Yankees https://t.co/Ggf9RUQvBt pic.twitter.com/QufiWABf1k — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) August 1, 2019

4. Deadspin has a great breakdown and video of a heated discussion about the importance of a leadoff hitter that took place on ESPN on Wednesday night between Jon Sciambi, David Ross and Eduardo Perez as they called the Cubs-Cardinals game.

5. Great news. It looks like Baker Mayfield has embraced the 'stache and it's here to stay.

6. Dwayne Johnson talked about his famous cheat meals on the Tonight Show on Wednesday night. The best part was The Rock explaining that he had to be all alone when he devours everything.

IN CLOSING: We are five weeks away from opening night in the NFL.