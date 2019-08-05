What are the odds?

A woman named Lu who claims to be Odell Beckham Jr.’s biggest fan (and has the borderline-creepy Instagram history to prove it) had the chance run-in of a lifetime with the Browns receiver on the streets of Cleveland this weekend.

Lu was riding down the street when Beckham’s Mercedes pulled up in the next lane and everyone in her car started shouting at the new Browns star. You see, this wasn’t just any group of Browns fans in the next car. Lu is a big enough fan of Beckham’s that she got a Browns license plate with his name and number after he got traded to Cleveland.

Eventually they were able to convince Beckham to pull over to the side of the road to sign the custom license plate.

Lu also got a photo with her favorite athlete.

That sort of situation is a dream come true for anyone dedicated enough to a single player to pay tribute to them with a custom license plate (and literally dozens of Instagram posts). The only downside is that Lu says she took the plate off her car to keep it safe, so now she has to go to the DMV. It was worth it, though.

Remembering former SI writer Don Banks, who died suddenly at age 56. ... Ranking the NBA’s mercifully Knicks-less slate of Christmas games. ... Here are the interesting parts from the trove of records Ohio State tried to bury in a Friday news dump.

The Phillie Phanatic is the subject of a lawsuit over whether he could become a free agent. ... Pedro Martinez said a bunch of Phillies had the swine flu during the 2009 World Series. ... MLS player Alejandro Bedoya took and on-field mic and made a plea for gun control reform after scoring a goal.

Kyle Walker denies Mohamed Salah with an INCREDIBLE goal-line clearance! 😱 pic.twitter.com/Wo8oOcNtLJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 4, 2019

Baker Mayfield chugged a beer at the Indians' game and got the fans PUMPED



(via @CleFanForLife) pic.twitter.com/JpkZ9bU8ZY — The MMQB (@theMMQB) August 4, 2019

Is it too late to say sorry? — Topps @ NSCC Booth No. 676 (@Topps) August 3, 2019

Chance the Rapper and Death Cab for Cutie performed together at Lollapalooza. ... A French inventor successfully crossed the English Channel on a hoverboard. ... Crowds across America have been captivated by a massive steam engine crossing the country. ... A Mississippi dog saved its family by alerting them to a fire in the kitchen.

