1. You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. Luckily for us, the University of Nevada took a shot at giving us a creative video to show this season's schedule for its football team and it worked beautifully.

The school compiled various clips from The Office to announce each of its opponents for the upcoming season and the result was this very delightful video with a pretty good payoff at the very end when it came time to announce the game against in-state rival UNLV:

“Football is like rock and roll, it's bam-bam-boo.”

The 2019 Nevada football schedule, presented by The Office.#BattleBorn // #NevadaGrit pic.twitter.com/TqdZWCcuwl — Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) August 13, 2019

2. I tweeted the news Tuesday that CBS will have its No. 1 broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo call the Titans at Browns game in Week 1. This was my favorite reply to that tweet.

There is a whole generation of #Browns fans who have grown up with Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta who will not know what to do with themselves now. https://t.co/URG6IOecHZ — Tom Moore (@Tom_RedRight88) August 13, 2019

3. If you're a fantasy football player looking for a team name, make sure you hit up Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt, who, as you'll see below, has a Rain Man-like skill for coming up with creative names right off the top of his head.

We're breaking out the #FantasyNameGenerator again!!!



Tweet us what you're interested in and @KyleBrandt will generate a fantasy team name for you! pic.twitter.com/9qnP06WTV3 — GMFB (@gmfb) August 14, 2019

4. I want to thank Chris Long for filling in for me Tuesday on Traina Thoughts. If you missed the special edition of "Long Thoughts", make sure you check it out. If you're a fan of Chris's writing, he will be back with a column next week on SI.com. And just for the record, I would not last 30 seconds on a Texas ranch.

ICYMI I had fun doing my best Rust Cohle in the spirit of people wondering if Brady’s new deal means he’s leaving (he’s probably not but this was fun). Also wrote about AB, Nicholas Cage (happily), Clowney and OT rules. https://t.co/Qe1OsaQiwa — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) August 14, 2019

5. Someone really needs to check in on Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones just used an incredible analogy to explain how he’s been there before, so he’s not worried about contract negotiations with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper: pic.twitter.com/V6cjKpIm18 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 14, 2019

Jerry Jones was asked how he compares Hawaii to Cabo: "You can get wet in both of them."



(Jones starts laughing)



"Bye guys. You know I'm fixing to really mess up. I can feel it coming on." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 14, 2019

6. UPDATE: THE CONTEST IS OVER. THANKS TO THOSE WHO ANSWERED. The first three people who e-mail me (Jimmy.Traina@simail.com) the answer to these questions below gets one of these awesome New York Yankees "Savages" shirts courtesy of DieHardBandwagon.com. Remember, e-mail me the answers, do not send me a tweet.

Need this shirt that Tommy Kahnle is wearing on @MLBNetwork right now. pic.twitter.com/Kj8SAjdJv7 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 5, 2019

All answers come from my recent podcast with John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman.

• What movie did Waldman say she knew every line to?

• What word did John Sterling use to describe the "Ma and Pa Pinstripe" nickname?

• Whose no-hitter made Suzyn Waldman sob?

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Former WWF champion Bob Backlund turns 69 years old today. One of the monumental moments of my childhood was Backlund losing the WWF title to the Iron Shiek because Backlund's manager Arnold Skaaland threw in the towel. I can't begin to explain the confusion that this caused in my life at the time. On a side note, this was just phenomenal play-by-play by the legendary Gorilla Monsoon.

IN CLOSING: Granted, I'm old, but I fell asleep 45 minutes into Tuesday night's Hard Knocks. Bring back the Browns.