Traina Thoughts: Nevada Football Used Scenes From 'The Office' to Announce Its Schedule and It Was Awesome

Watch the clever way University of Nevada compiled clips from 'The Office' to announce its 2019 schedule.

By Jimmy Traina
August 14, 2019

1. You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. Luckily for us, the University of Nevada took a shot at giving us a creative video to show this season's schedule for its football team and it worked beautifully.

The school compiled various clips from The Office to announce each of its opponents for the upcoming season and the result was this very delightful video with a pretty good payoff at the very end when it came time to announce the game against in-state rival UNLV:

2. I tweeted the news Tuesday that CBS will have its No. 1 broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo call the Titans at Browns game in Week 1. This was my favorite reply to that tweet.

3. If you're a fantasy football player looking for a team name, make sure you hit up Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt, who, as you'll see below, has a Rain Man-like skill for coming up with creative names right off the top of his head.

4. I want to thank Chris Long for filling in for me Tuesday on Traina Thoughts. If you missed the special edition of "Long Thoughts", make sure you check it out. If you're a fan of Chris's writing, he will be back with a column next week on SI.com. And just for the record, I would not last 30 seconds on a Texas ranch.

5. Someone really needs to check in on Jerry Jones.

6. UPDATE: THE CONTEST IS OVER. THANKS TO THOSE WHO ANSWERED. The first three people who e-mail me (Jimmy.Traina@simail.com) the answer to these questions below gets one of these awesome New York Yankees "Savages" shirts courtesy of DieHardBandwagon.com. Remember, e-mail me the answers, do not send me a tweet.

All answers come from my recent podcast with John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman.

• What movie did Waldman say she knew every line to?

• What word did John Sterling use to describe the "Ma and Pa Pinstripe" nickname?

• Whose no-hitter made Suzyn Waldman sob?

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Former WWF champion Bob Backlund turns 69 years old today. One of the monumental moments of my childhood was Backlund losing the WWF title to the Iron Shiek because Backlund's manager Arnold Skaaland threw in the towel. I can't begin to explain the confusion that this caused in my life at the time. On a side note, this was just phenomenal play-by-play by the legendary Gorilla Monsoon.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: Granted, I'm old, but I fell asleep 45 minutes into Tuesday night's Hard Knocks. Bring back the Browns.

