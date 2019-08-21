A pair of notable retired athletes will compete in season 28 of 'Dancing With the Stars' this fall, attempting to follow in the footsteps of previous athletes-turned-DWTS champions Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward and Apolo Anton Ohno.

NFL Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis and two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom were announced as participants in season 28 on Wednesday. The new season will debut Sept. 16 on ABC.

Lewis won two Super Bowls in 16 years with the Ravens. He was a 13-time Pro Bowler and two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Perhaps the fearsome linebacker can incorporate his signature entrance dance into the 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Odom won two championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010, and he averaged 13.3 points per game in 14 NBA seasons. Odom has battled addiction issues throughout his career, detailing his life in a new memoir "Darkness to Light."