Ray Lewis, Lamar Odom to Appear on New Season of 'Dancing With the Stars'

Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images

Perhaps Lewis will bust out his signature entrance dance out of the tunnel from his 16 years with the Ravens. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 21, 2019

A pair of notable retired athletes will compete in season 28 of 'Dancing With the Stars' this fall, attempting to follow in the footsteps of previous athletes-turned-DWTS champions Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward and Apolo Anton Ohno. 

NFL Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis and two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom were announced as participants in season 28 on Wednesday. The new season will debut Sept. 16 on ABC. 

Lewis won two Super Bowls in 16 years with the Ravens. He was a 13-time Pro Bowler and two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Perhaps the fearsome linebacker can incorporate his signature entrance dance into the 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Odom won two championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010, and he averaged 13.3 points per game in 14 NBA seasons. Odom has battled addiction issues throughout his career, detailing his life in a new memoir "Darkness to Light."

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message