Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Raiders Rookie’s Winnipeg Shirt Has an Embarrassing Mistake

Somebody needs a geography lesson.

By Dan Gartland
August 22, 2019

The Raiders landed yesterday in Winnipeg for a preseason game against the Packers tonight. It’s a good thing rookie punter AJ Cole wasn’t flying the plane, otherwise they probably would have landed at the wrong airport.

The Raiders tweeted some photos of the team arriving in Canada, and two special teamers decided to add a local flavor to their travel attire. 

Notice anything wrong with Cole’s shirt, though? 

Yep, Winnipeg is in Manitoba, not Alberta. Hell, Manitoba and Alberta don’t even border each other. Saskatchewan is between them. 

Cole, to his credit, was a good sport about the flub. He apologized in the local dialect and had a little fun at his own expense. 

Cole blamed the error on Amazon. Sure enough, if you search for “Winnipeg shirt” on Amazon, the seventh result is a yellow version of Cole’s shirt. The one in Raiders colors that he ended up picking is a little bit farther down the first page. 

The next episode of Hard Knocks better spend at least 90 seconds on this. 

That’s the best you could do?

The names and logos for the eight teams in the new XFL have been revealed and they’re disappointingly lameWhat’s more, at least a few of the logos seem like cheap knockoffs of existing ones. 

The Seattle one looks eerily like UAB’s. 

Houston’s somehow managed to steal from both the old Oilers and a second-tier soccer team. 

The St. Louis team’s logo should look familiar to Star Wars fans. 

I love this guy

It’s only natural that the Braves’ Triple A affiliate would have a knockoff version of The Freeze. I may dare to say that this guy is even more entertaining than the original. You think the video is going to go one way, but then it doesn’t. 

The best of SI

Chris Fowler recounts the time Lee Corso let an F-bomb slip on College Gameday. ... Inside the Bears’ desperate search for a new kicker. ... Why Eric Reid is holding out hope for Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL

Around the sports world

MLB is warning players not to use gas station sexual enhancement pills. ... A Rockies reporter got sent on “vacation” after an embarrassing Twitter interaction with a model. ... Arsenal legend Thierry Henry says he sometimes manages to sneak into home games without fans recognizing him. ... An English soccer manager was somehow able to connect the handball rule to Brexit in a wild interview

The Mets are unstoppable

One of the worst ways to lose a game

Serious swagger

Awkward...

I can’t make heads or tails of this

These two guys accomplished the same rare athletic feat

Yes, that’s a fish with two mouths

Syracuse is so petty

It was destiny

Did the Wild give their new GM a Gatorade shower before he took the podium?

Not sports

Cornell scientists have invented a butter-like substance that’s made of 80% water. ... Robert DeNiro is suing an ex-employee of his for allegedly being astonishingly horrible at her job. ... An unidentified woman is suing a reality TV restaurant for allegedly giving her a truly horrifiying case of food poisoning. ... Concerned citizens thought a shirtless Kansas City man was dragging half-naked woman through the street. It was actually just a doll

Worse than putting fish in the microwave

You’d be a fool not to take that turn

Guillermo Del Toro is making another horror movie

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

