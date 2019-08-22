Somebody needs a geography lesson

The Raiders landed yesterday in Winnipeg for a preseason game against the Packers tonight. It’s a good thing rookie punter AJ Cole wasn’t flying the plane, otherwise they probably would have landed at the wrong airport.

The Raiders tweeted some photos of the team arriving in Canada, and two special teamers decided to add a local flavor to their travel attire.

Notice anything wrong with Cole’s shirt, though?

Oakland Raiders

Yep, Winnipeg is in Manitoba, not Alberta. Hell, Manitoba and Alberta don’t even border each other. Saskatchewan is between them.

Cole, to his credit, was a good sport about the flub. He apologized in the local dialect and had a little fun at his own expense.

SORREY — AJ Cole III (@AJCole90) August 22, 2019

apologies to the citizens of Winnipeg, Manitoba... just a kid from Atlanta, Florida playing football in Oakland, Nevada with a low geography IQ @Raiders https://t.co/oh0i2tJbNR — AJ Cole III (@AJCole90) August 22, 2019

Cole blamed the error on Amazon. Sure enough, if you search for “Winnipeg shirt” on Amazon, the seventh result is a yellow version of Cole’s shirt. The one in Raiders colors that he ended up picking is a little bit farther down the first page.

if amazon prime counts as a cheap flea market, guilty as charged lol — AJ Cole III (@AJCole90) August 22, 2019

The next episode of Hard Knocks better spend at least 90 seconds on this.

That’s the best you could do?

The names and logos for the eight teams in the new XFL have been revealed and they’re disappointingly lame. What’s more, at least a few of the logos seem like cheap knockoffs of existing ones.

The Seattle one looks eerily like UAB’s.

So we all gonna act like the Seattle Dragons didn't rip off UAB's logo? LOL@PhilHecken @UniWatch pic.twitter.com/Y7uOCor6dX — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) August 21, 2019

Houston’s somehow managed to steal from both the old Oilers and a second-tier soccer team.

Amazing business from the Tulsa Roughnecks’ new owners. Announced yesterday and already have flipped their logo and branding to the XFL for cash and future considerations. pic.twitter.com/KuDyfMwS0F — Jon Arnold (@ArnoldcommaJon) August 21, 2019

The St. Louis team’s logo should look familiar to Star Wars fans.

The St. Louis Lame Monk Cops pic.twitter.com/1cKGCEFRUC — Sharks with rabies (@thejasonkirk) August 21, 2019

I love this guy

It’s only natural that the Braves’ Triple A affiliate would have a knockoff version of The Freeze. I may dare to say that this guy is even more entertaining than the original. You think the video is going to go one way, but then it doesn’t.

The best of SI

Chris Fowler recounts the time Lee Corso let an F-bomb slip on College Gameday. ... Inside the Bears’ desperate search for a new kicker. ... Why Eric Reid is holding out hope for Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL.

Around the sports world

MLB is warning players not to use gas station sexual enhancement pills. ... A Rockies reporter got sent on “vacation” after an embarrassing Twitter interaction with a model. ... Arsenal legend Thierry Henry says he sometimes manages to sneak into home games without fans recognizing him. ... An English soccer manager was somehow able to connect the handball rule to Brexit in a wild interview.

The Mets are unstoppable

J.D. DAVIS WALKS IT OFF!!! METS WIN!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PMEuoFt4ZA — SNY (@SNYtv) August 22, 2019

One of the worst ways to lose a game

A wild pitch completed the Rays' comeback for the win! 😮



(via @RaysBaseball) pic.twitter.com/jmqUIldjUX — SI MLB (@si_mlb) August 21, 2019

Serious swagger

Better view of Adeiny Hechavarria's bat flip. pic.twitter.com/sTMfUJkw95 — handlit33 (@handlit33) August 22, 2019

Awkward...

I don't think I've seen something like this before: Ethan Wilson from the Mets media relations department inadvertently walked in on a live shot of the TV booth to report they they were wrong about Marcus Stroman's injury. pic.twitter.com/WwtwCyjtr3 — Roger Cormier (@yayroger) August 22, 2019

I can’t make heads or tails of this

Nick Castellanos tells Joe Maddon "Happy Opening Day" before every game



I asked him why



"Prove to me it's not"



"If what has happened is a memory and whats going to happen is a thought, you're taking yourself out of right now. So in that case, every day is Opening Day" @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Bzn37s2Eiu — Rick Tarsitano (@RickTarsitano) August 21, 2019

These two guys accomplished the same rare athletic feat

Yes, that’s a fish with two mouths

Syracuse is so petty

#Syracuse has eradicated any mention of Carrier from its 2019 football media guide, including altering a quote from Dwight Freeney that it had used since 2014. The school is stuck in a bad naming rights deal with Carrier. https://t.co/K81KpoCNfQ — chris carlson (@ccarlsononSU) August 21, 2019

It was destiny

Two of the top 10 professional bull riders in the world are named Chase Outlaw and Ryan Dirteater, I don’t even know if this is good or bad pic.twitter.com/LDrEAOCeKv — John Cullen (@cullenthecomic) August 21, 2019

Did the Wild give their new GM a Gatorade shower before he took the podium?

“I am thrilled to announce we have hired Bill Guerin, a four-time Stanley Cup champion, as General Manager of the Minnesota Wild." — Craig Leipold



📰 News → https://t.co/uM3vPSoWqs #mnwild pic.twitter.com/kU0yhA6khQ — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) August 21, 2019

Not sports

Cornell scientists have invented a butter-like substance that’s made of 80% water. ... Robert DeNiro is suing an ex-employee of his for allegedly being astonishingly horrible at her job. ... An unidentified woman is suing a reality TV restaurant for allegedly giving her a truly horrifiying case of food poisoning. ... Concerned citizens thought a shirtless Kansas City man was dragging half-naked woman through the street. It was actually just a doll.

Worse than putting fish in the microwave

You’d be a fool not to take that turn

Guillermo Del Toro is making another horror movie

A good song

