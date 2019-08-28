Traina Thoughts: Dallas Sportscaster Dale Hansen Tears Into Fans, 'Some Guy on FOX, Who Booed Andrew Luck

WFAA

Dallas sportscaster Dale Hansen gives monologue on fans, 'some guy from FOX,' who booed Andrew Luck.

By Jimmy Traina
August 28, 2019

1. It's Dale Hansen time.

Periodically, the Dallas sportscaster who works for WFAA TV, goes viral for his thought-provoking monologues. We are in the middle of one of those times as Hansen took on Colts fans and, as he so eloquently put it, "some guy from FOX," who ripped Andrew Luck for retiring from football.

After running down Luck's list of injuries, Hansen asked of those who booed and criticized, "How stupid do you have to be? How bad does your life have to be?" And he was just getting warmed up. 

But tell us how you really feel, Dale.

If you're a Hansen fan or just want more Hansen, check out the interview I did with him a year ago on the SI Media Podcast.

2. Good stuff on Hard Knocks last night with cameras catching Jon Gruden talking to the referees before last week's preseason game in Winnipeg that had to be played on an 80-yard field.

3. There may not be beef now...

But thank goodness there was at one time because it led to one of the great athlete videos of all time.

4. Fellow degenerate gamblers are gonna want to follow this Twitter account.

5. Eating pancakes while in a hot tub. Blake Griffin seems to be living his best life this offseason.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features an great interview with ESPN's Chris Fowler, who talked about being the network's lead voice for college football and tennis. Fowler alsod discussed the rise of College GameDay, his decision to leave the show and Lee Corso's famous F-bomb.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: So this happened today in the SI.com office:

I don't care about accomplishments or records sold or anything else. Sometimes in life, you just gotta go by facts. And this is the fact: Kelly > Carrie. Nothing Carrie has done or will do will ever be as good as Kelly's biggest hit, which is simply an all-time banger.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: Next week's SI Media Podcast will feature interviews with Rich Eisen and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, so make sure you hit that subscribe button.

