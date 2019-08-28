1. It's Dale Hansen time.

Periodically, the Dallas sportscaster who works for WFAA TV, goes viral for his thought-provoking monologues. We are in the middle of one of those times as Hansen took on Colts fans and, as he so eloquently put it, "some guy from FOX," who ripped Andrew Luck for retiring from football.

After running down Luck's list of injuries, Hansen asked of those who booed and criticized, "How stupid do you have to be? How bad does your life have to be?" And he was just getting warmed up.

dale hansen on fan reaction to andrew luck’s retirement pic.twitter.com/ZQx4Igu43K — Mike Taddow (@taddmike) August 27, 2019

But tell us how you really feel, Dale.

If you're a Hansen fan or just want more Hansen, check out the interview I did with him a year ago on the SI Media Podcast.

2. Good stuff on Hard Knocks last night with cameras catching Jon Gruden talking to the referees before last week's preseason game in Winnipeg that had to be played on an 80-yard field.

3. There may not be beef now...

There is no beef with @SHAQ I know most media want to see it but it ain’t gonna happen. Ain’t nothin but love there and we too old to beef anyway #3peat — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) August 28, 2019

But thank goodness there was at one time because it led to one of the great athlete videos of all time.

4. Fellow degenerate gamblers are gonna want to follow this Twitter account.

No idea why we didn’t do this before, but we have created a landing spot for you to share the worst beats you see or endure. @badbeatSVP is open for business. CFB Saturday’s the TL gets inundated and I can never find them all, but appreciate them. This should make it easier. — SVP SportsCenter Bad Beats (@badbeatSVP) August 28, 2019

5. Eating pancakes while in a hot tub. Blake Griffin seems to be living his best life this offseason.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features an great interview with ESPN's Chris Fowler, who talked about being the network's lead voice for college football and tennis. Fowler alsod discussed the rise of College GameDay, his decision to leave the show and Lee Corso's famous F-bomb.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: So this happened today in the SI.com office:

The debate currently dominating the newsroom...



Who is the most accomplished American Idol winner of all-time?



It’s between Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. I say Kelly. — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) August 28, 2019

I don't care about accomplishments or records sold or anything else. Sometimes in life, you just gotta go by facts. And this is the fact: Kelly > Carrie. Nothing Carrie has done or will do will ever be as good as Kelly's biggest hit, which is simply an all-time banger.

