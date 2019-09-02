Since today is the last day of all those summer vacations and many of you might be stuck traveling or trapped in traffic while driving, I wanted to use this edition of Traina Thoughts to highlight some of the best interviews that have taken place this year on the SI Media Podcast.

This column will be back to its usual format on Tuesday as we celebrate making it to the start of the NFL season. But before that happens, though, a few words about the SI Media Podcast. We'll be dropping a new episode first thing Tuesday morning and it's spectacular. The guests will be Rich Eisen of the NFL Network and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo of SiriusXM and MLB Network. Both men were nice enough to come in studio and both were terrific interviews, so make sure you subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Spotify or Stitcher or Google Play.

OK, I've done the hard sell long enough. Without further ado, here are 15 episodes of the SI Media Podcast that you should absolutely positively check out if you missed them the first time around in 2019.

• BILL WALTON, JAN. 16

This podcast is 43 minutes long. I spoke for about five minute and Bill spoke for the other 38 -- and it was beatiful. ESPN's college hoops analyst went deep on his philosophy for life and broadcating.

• STEVE CARELL, JAN 28

The Office star shared insight into several episodes of the popular sitcom, includin "Basketball," "Casino Night," and "Stress Relief."

• STUGOTZ, FEB. 27

Dan Le Batard's co-host joined the show to talk about being part of one of radio's most popular shows and his journey on how he got there, plus the challenges or not crossing any lines while working for the World Wide Leader.

• ROMAN REIGNS, MARCH 14

The WWE superstar gave one us of his first interviews after returning from a successful battle with leukemia. He talked about what he went through and how it affected him personally and professionally.

• BILL RAFTERY, MARCH 20

One of the great characters in sports media history joined the podcast to share hilarious stories and discuss his storied career as a college basketball broadcaster for CBS and FOX.

• JIM NANTZ, APRIL 25

CBS' top broadcaster joined the SI Media Podcast after calling an epic AFC title game between the Patriots and Chiefs, what might have been the most boring Super Bowl ever between the Patriots and Rams, one of the most memorable Finals Fours ever and Tiger Woods' Masters win.

• MIKE BREEN, MAY 8

The NBA's lead voice talked about calling 14 straight Finals, working with characters like Bill Walton, Jeff Van Gundy and Walt "Clyde" Fraizer, his memories of broadcasting the "Malice at the Palace" and more.

• CHRIS LONG, MAY 22

Game of Thrones, retirement and his love of writing were just a few topics Long discussed on the podcast. And for the record, the SI Media Podcast was the first place where Long mentioned that he enjoys partaking in some cannabis every now and then, which people seem fascinated by for some reason.

• SCOTT VAN PELT, JUNE 19

The anchor of ESPN's midnight SportsCenter talked about the differences in doing a live show every night, never being invited to the ESPY's, how sports media has handled covering sports media and much more.

• SETH ROLLINS, JUNE 25

The WWE champion came on the SI Media Podcast and took no prisoners, ripping critics, former WWE superstars and fans, for the constant criticism of his company. He also opened up about his relationship with Becky Lynch and his love of coffee and his disappointment with Game of Thrones.

• JOE BUCK, JULY 3

FOX's top play-by-play man talked about what he’d like to see MLB do to add excitement to the All-Star Game, how Jim Nantz’s appearance on FOX’s coverage of the U.S. Open came about and what restrictions CBS put on the interview, the movie that made him cry on his flight back from London and the greatest moment in Howard Stern Show history.

• RAMONA SHELBURNE, JULY 10

NBA free agency has turned into a complete frenzy. So what it is like to cover the madness? ESPN's Shelburne went in-depth on the ins and outs and do and don'ts on how to report during the frantic time period. She also shared her opinions on Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard.

• JOHN STERLING AND SUZYN WALDMAN, JULY 31

The radio voices of the Yankees talked about their popularity with New York fans, whether they even think about retirement, the state of Major League Baseball, what it's like to work with one person so closely for so long and much more.

• STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN, AUG. 7

The WWE icon shared insight into some of his most memorable wrestling moments, including the first time he gave Vince McMahon the Stone Cold Stunner, working with Mike Tyson and the birth of "Austin 3:16."

• CHRIS FOWLER, AUG. 21

ESPN's verstaile play-by-play man discussed his role as the lead man on the network's coverage of tennis and college football. Fowler also shared memories of his time as host of College GameDay and talked about the show's rise in popularity.

