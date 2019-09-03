Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Notre Dame QB Broke a Cheerleader’s Nose With an Errant Throw

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One Louisville spirit squad member was on the wrong end of a crappy throw from Irish quarterback Ian Book. 

By Dan Gartland
September 03, 2019

Ouch!

Louisville took a beating against Notre Dame last night, cheerleaders included. 

Facing a heavy pass rush in the fourth quarter, Irish quarterback Ian Book made a back-footed throw to try to find a receiver near the sideline. The ball sailed on him, though, and bonked a member of the Ladybirds dance team right in the face. She tried to get her hands up to protect herself but she was just a moment too late. 

If it looks like that hurt, it’s because it did. The woman tweeted after the game that her nose was “crooked.”

She wasn’t in too much pain to get some jokes off, though. 

That’s not the start to the semester you want to have. Hopefully she’s able to get her face fixed up and get back on the sideline soon—although, not too close to the chalk next time.

The best of SI

The inside story of LSU’s wild 2016 head coaching search. ... The storylines that will shape the MLB postseason. ... Neymar failed to force his way back to Barcelona, so his disappointing tenure at PSG continues.

Around the sports world

Pitchers are using technology to bring the knuckleball back from extinction. ... Golden Knights tough guy Ryan Reeves officiated a renewal of vows between two Vegas fans. ... The Jaguars are considering using star lineback Myles Jack at running back, like he did at UCLA. 

I hope this guy doesn’t coach Little League

Even Nadal gets star struck

He couldn’t contain himself after sinking a putt to get his PGA Tour card

How have I not seen this before?

The Yankees went more than a year without getting shut out

Congratulations to Nathan Peterman on his first interception-free season

This guy is going to be the Dodgers’ secret weapon in the playoffs

Is that actor Bradley Whitford?

What on earth is going on here?

Not sports

You can buy a 72-pound wheel of cheese from Costco for $900. ... People in New York keep spotting a guy who plays the flute while suspended upside-down. ... A North Carolina man says he was stuck with an extra $70 on his TV bill after his dog jumped on the remote and ordered porn. ... A Tennessee school has banned the Harry Potter books because of all the magic. ... New footage shows a 170-year old shipwreck, the one from the AMC show “The Terror,” nearly perfectly preserved on the floor of the Arctic Ocean

People are so stupid

How come no one told me baby pandas looked so weird?

This guy’s got all the answers

Mouse jumps in the fryer at Whataburger

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

More Extra Mustard

