Ouch!

Louisville took a beating against Notre Dame last night, cheerleaders included.

Facing a heavy pass rush in the fourth quarter, Irish quarterback Ian Book made a back-footed throw to try to find a receiver near the sideline. The ball sailed on him, though, and bonked a member of the Ladybirds dance team right in the face. She tried to get her hands up to protect herself but she was just a moment too late.

If it looks like that hurt, it’s because it did. The woman tweeted after the game that her nose was “crooked.”

My broken nose is twitter trending huh — Liz (@Elizabethsc0tt) September 3, 2019

Well my nose is crooked but I'll always have a good story to tell — Liz (@Elizabethsc0tt) September 3, 2019

She wasn’t in too much pain to get some jokes off, though.

Me throwing my poms down and walking away after I got hit tonight pic.twitter.com/ViwnQaj5AU — Liz (@Elizabethsc0tt) September 3, 2019

That’s not the start to the semester you want to have. Hopefully she’s able to get her face fixed up and get back on the sideline soon—although, not too close to the chalk next time.

The best of SI

The inside story of LSU’s wild 2016 head coaching search. ... The storylines that will shape the MLB postseason. ... Neymar failed to force his way back to Barcelona, so his disappointing tenure at PSG continues.

Around the sports world

Pitchers are using technology to bring the knuckleball back from extinction. ... Golden Knights tough guy Ryan Reeves officiated a renewal of vows between two Vegas fans. ... The Jaguars are considering using star lineback Myles Jack at running back, like he did at UCLA.

I hope this guy doesn’t coach Little League

Even Nadal gets star struck

"Playing in front of Tiger, for me, is a very special thing."



Respect from @RafaelNadal for @TigerWoods at the @USOpen. pic.twitter.com/ml4P2fHHcZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 3, 2019

He couldn’t contain himself after sinking a putt to get his PGA Tour card

How have I not seen this before?

This past week working the 1AM sportscenter was great. Most rewarding of all was learning about the existence of this Bruce Smith clip. Passed out hammered with his hands in his pockets 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gLpatMUUdg — Mike Goldfarb (@MikeGoldFool) September 2, 2019

The Yankees went more than a year without getting shut out

Yankees are shut out for the first time since June 30, 2018, snapping a 220-game scoring streak. It had been the 2nd-longest scoring streak in MLB history. (308 - Yankees, 1931-33) — Seth Rothman (@SethDRothman) September 2, 2019

Congratulations to Nathan Peterman on his first interception-free season

QB Nathan Peterman to IR with elbow injury, per @Jerrymcd #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 2, 2019

This guy is going to be the Dodgers’ secret weapon in the playoffs

Is that actor Bradley Whitford?

Moe Jaddon and Joe Maddon. Crazy lookalike in the crowd today at Wrigley. pic.twitter.com/Tt3xlmVv9w — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) September 2, 2019

What on earth is going on here?

Pat Riley and D-Wade lit in Saint-Tropez 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sdn52M6yrC — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) September 2, 2019

Not sports

You can buy a 72-pound wheel of cheese from Costco for $900. ... People in New York keep spotting a guy who plays the flute while suspended upside-down. ... A North Carolina man says he was stuck with an extra $70 on his TV bill after his dog jumped on the remote and ordered porn. ... A Tennessee school has banned the Harry Potter books because of all the magic. ... New footage shows a 170-year old shipwreck, the one from the AMC show “The Terror,” nearly perfectly preserved on the floor of the Arctic Ocean.

People are so stupid

before it happens you think "no way is it going to happen..." and then it happens pic.twitter.com/SUcpwnuBXk — Direct Action Bronson (@smarxist_) September 2, 2019

How come no one told me baby pandas looked so weird?

Meng Meng ist Mama – und das gleich doppelt! Wir sind so glücklich, uns fehlen die Worte! ❤️🐼🍼🐼❤️#babypandasberlin #pandasberlin #ZooBerlin pic.twitter.com/KRpFoIRNP4 — Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) September 2, 2019

This guy’s got all the answers

From a mobile home park in Palm Bay, this man has some ideas on how the military could stop hurricanes. #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/JAiFJ7QAOc — tyler vazquez (@tyler_vazquez) September 1, 2019

Mouse jumps in the fryer at Whataburger

