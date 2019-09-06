1. Mike Francesa pulled the classic move of asking "who cares" about a topic during his WFAN radio show yesterday while then discussing the topic that no one supposedly cares about. This time, it was the ESPN "Body Issue" that was in Francesa's crosshairs.

The longtime New York radio host couldn't figure out why anyone would want to see naked athletes, before cracking the code that ESPN puts out the "Body Issue" to make money.

"Does anybody care about this issue where they have these naked athletes?" asked Francesa. "Does anybody care about seeing Brooks Kopeka naked, swinging the golf club. Is this supposed to be titillating? What is the idea?"

Francesa talked it through and figured out what it's about.

"It is trying to sell magazines and putting athletes in there they hope people wanna see naked," the Sports Pope declared. "It's not any expression of the human form. Because if you were gonna do that, you wouldn't do it with famous people. This is about selling magazines."

Who knew? Crazy revelation.

If Mike thought the Koepka pics were going too far, someone really needs to show the spread that the Eagles' offensive line did for the magazine.

What we all wanted in the ESPN Body Issue: The Eagles Offensive Line! pic.twitter.com/7oLmCi6KYD — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 4, 2019

Anyway, here is the full clip of the rant followed up by a caller who asked Francesa if ESPN had ever asked him to be in the 'Body Issue.' As you can imagine, that question didn't go over well with Mike.

Mike Francesa trashes ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue... he has no desire to see Brooks Koepka naked. Caller follows up by asking Mike if they asked him to pose for the issue. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8JqQEvHfDZ — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 6, 2019

2. Hopefully this tease of what the Mavericks home court will look like next season, with a siloutte of Dirk Nowitizki at each end, is 100 percent real.

With the 2k20 release I can finally share the surprise element of the new Mavs home court, a tribute to the GOAT @swish41 replacing the secondary logo. pic.twitter.com/iqBPwZS7Uy — Skyler in Dallas (@SkylerinDallas) September 6, 2019

3. We already knew the The Rock was #FannyPackForLife, but apparently Dwayne Johnnson's greatest WWE rival (and recent SI Media Podcast guest), Stone Cold Steve Austin has also been known to dip into fanny pack life, as well.

Imagine these two at your next Christmas party. The fanny pack brothers.

Turtleneck and Quadzilla 🍻 https://t.co/dYINT617YA — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 6, 2019

4. The Panthers just put out the best team hype video you'll see this season, in large part because star running back Christian McCaffrey plays the dramatic music on piano.

McCaffrey's musical talent shouldn't surprised anyone who remembers this clip of him playing Billy Joel's Piano Man on harmonica.

5. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas had the best take that I saw on the Antonio Brown saga with the Raiders.

I wouldn’t take Mike Mayock to serious either for the simple fact he had the nerves to rank 5 guys higher then me coming out the draft. And we all know how that worked out 🤷🏾‍♂️. Who Dat tho 🙂 #letscallaspadeaspade — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) September 5, 2019

6. A brand new SI Media Podcast dropped recently and it's a very good one. First up is NFL Network's Rich Eisen, who talked about the Andrew Luck bombshell, the upcoming NFL season and what makes an NFL pregame show stand out in such a crowded field. Eisen also shared some great stories about Larry David, who attended Rich's 50th birthday party, and shared some info on the upcoming season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

At the 40-minute mark of the podcast, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo from SiriusXM and MLB Network joins the show to opine on a variety of topics like only he can. The Doggie discussed being snubbed from the Radio Hall of Fame, whether he reached out to his old partner Mike Francesa to congratulate him on his induction, why athletes don't care about sports talk radio anymore, whether the future of radio is in jeopardy, why the NBA's popularity annoys him and much, much more.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: With the NFL kicking into full gear Sunday, I wanted to give you some vintage Madden and Summerall. If you grew up in the '80s watching the NFL, you will get a kick out of this.

IN CLOSING: One piece of advice for everyone out there that is going to place some wagers on Sunday's NFL action: Nobody knows anything and there is no such thing as an expert. Don't get hoodwinked.