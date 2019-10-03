This is how every A’s fan felt

The Rays are headed to face the Astros in the ALDS after defeating the A’s in Oakland in Wednesday night’s Wild-Card game, thanks in large part to Yandy Diaz.

Diaz smacked two homers off of A’s starter Sean Manaea—one leading off the game and another leading off the third. The second one, which pushed Tampa Bay’s lead to 4–0, made one Oakland fan so upset her reaction could be heard clear as day in this video.

You'll want the sound on for a priceless reaction from an A's fan. pic.twitter.com/2QUr64Mhg5 — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 3, 2019

“Not again! Come on!” was also the reaction of A’s manager Bob Melvin, who yanked Manaea from the game after giving up that dinger.

The funny thing is, if you look at Diaz you might immediately assume that he’s the greatest home run hitter ever.

Did someone say Yandy Diaz crushed it? pic.twitter.com/ci7qYTDsv5 — Razzball (@Razzball) October 3, 2019

Yandy Diaz's arms have four hits tonight for Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/MJsquh7qCx — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 21, 2018

But actually, this was just the second multi-homer game of his career. In 88 games with the Indians before he got traded to Tampa last winter, Diaz hit only one homer. This year, the year where the juiced ball let everyone hit a bunch of homers, Diaz managed just 14 in 79 games. His average exit velocity was 91.7 mph, which was in the top eight percent of the league. So he can definitely smack the ball, it’s just that 50.8% of his batted balls were grounders.

I guess what I’m saying is, that fan was right to be so shocked that Diaz managed to go deep twice. Playoff baseball is like that, though.

The best of SI

This former NFL lineman was an inspiration for recovering addicts, until it was discovered he was also dealing drugs. ... The Yankees have a stacked bullpen, but will Aaron Boone be able to navigate the tricky waters of managing it correctly? ... Is the addition of D’Angelo Russell enough for the Warriors to maintain their contender status?

Around the sports world

Tom Brady has been using the same shoulder pads since 1995, when he was a freshman at Michigan. ... The new radio play-by-play man for the Clippers is Ian Eagle’s son, Noah, who just graduated from Syracuse in May. ... Percy Harvin says he got high before every game he played in the NFL because of his anxiety.

“The man” in this case is the guy who owns the team and refuses to pay any of you

#Rays Kiermaier on #Rays having success despite lowest payroll: “It’s always fun when you get to stick it to the man.” — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 2, 2019

Bill Belichick continues damning with faint praise

Belichick: Redskins a well-coached team that knows what it’s doing — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) October 2, 2019

Jay Gruden on the Redskins QB plan for Sunday: “We don’t have one right now.” — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) October 2, 2019

Nick Chubb mic’d up against the Ravens

Naming a Swiss soccer team “Young Boys” has some unintended consequences

🎙SG: We believe, however, we can hurt Young Boys. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 2, 2019

Julian Edelman’s run-in with a naked Bill Belichick

This is a MadLib

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise gets a tour of Ukraine’s capital by Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko pic.twitter.com/R0oLjxKh4D — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 2, 2019

No, that’s his cousin, JD Chark

This is how Jaguars WR DJ Chark did his interview today. pic.twitter.com/ar61G66Vmc — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 2, 2019

The Blues’ rings are pretty sweet

Alex Steen on the Blues championship rings: "Man, they nailed it. They really nailed it. Just little details, the story behind every little detail on the ring, makes them so much more special. The ring signified the whole run that we had—how everyone was connected and involved” pic.twitter.com/ggnOrynNou — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) October 2, 2019

Joe was the man back when I was in college

Got a minute? In today’s My Story, @ESPN’s daily series of 60-second vignettes for @CFB150, @FordhamRams SID Joe DiBari explains how former asst. coach Vince Lombardi came up with the phrase “Run to Daylight!” at Fordham, not with @packers. Great story. https://t.co/gBR5FgsJFD — Ivan Maisel (@Ivan_Maisel) October 2, 2019

Not sports

Someone is trying to rent out a “studio apartment” in San Diego that’s actually just a shed in a yard for $1,050. ... A rotten costume from the 1993 movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III is up for auction and valued at $15,000. ... An Indiana woman was charged with a felony for running out on the bill at a Mexican restaurant because she was unhappy with her chalupa.

Who gave this wolf a deer’s legs?

The leggy Maned Wolf, the largest canid in South America pic.twitter.com/eBPkBTUZCX — 41 Strange (@41Strange) October 2, 2019

How to make an animated film look like it was shot on a real camera

A good song

