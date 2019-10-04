Chipper Jones still has it.
Can of corn
Before yesterday, the last time Chipper Jones caught a live baseball on the fly in a major league stadium was Oct. 5, 2012, in the NL Wild Card Game against the Pirates when Kris Medlen got Jon Jay to pop out to third for the final out of the third inning.
But Jones was in attendance at Thursday’s NLDS Game 1 between the Braves and Cardinals, sitting in prime seats near the Atlanta dugout. When Randy Arozarena popped one up behind the plate, Jones was ready to haul it in—barehanded, of course.
Chipper's still got it pic.twitter.com/v4tghgK1EV— Cut4 (@Cut4) October 4, 2019
What are the chances that of all the 42,631 people that ball could have found, it landed right next to one of the best players in franchise history? That’s no easy catch, either. Unlike out on the field, Chipper had to contend with other fans jostling him around as he attempted to make the catch.
The best of SI
This is usually where I put links to some of the top stories published on this site but today I want to say that the best of SI are all the people who lost their jobs here yesterday.
Around the sports world
Freddie Freeman called out Ronald Acuña for not hustling on a long single in the seventh inning of the Braves’ loss. ... The Hurricanes revived their ultra-popular “Storm Surge” victory celebration.
This call is so week
HORRENDOUS "roughing the passer" call on Clay Matthews. pic.twitter.com/gdtxTpZyGA— #BusinessAintBoomin (@ftbeard_17) October 4, 2019
Best catch of the NFL season so far
That’s consistency
Milan Lucic:— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 4, 2019
In first career NHL Game: 5 minute fighting major
In first game with Kings: Match penalty
In first game with Oilers: 5 minute fighting major
In first game with #Flames: 5 minute fighting major + instigator
Seems like a good strategy to me
"I wanna make sure that I'm safe out there, and that I'm not gonna die"— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 3, 2019
–Sam Darnold on returning from mono (via @snyjets) pic.twitter.com/ne1AKaNg6v
Helmet food finally expands beyond baseball
New at @DallasStars Games: Cookie Dough in a Helmet. pic.twitter.com/Fqu0LXRglC— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 3, 2019
He’s 5'8"
HOLD UP @BarrySanders ?!?!?!— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) October 3, 2019
(@Ballislife)
pic.twitter.com/s7bgc19mdk
Not sports
A street vendor in Ecuador is making ice cream out of guinea pig meat.
New “Fast & Furious” looks dope
son the bronx is a whole other world 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/DzWy0K8Egn— tristan (@t_monnn) September 26, 2019
A good song
