Before yesterday, the last time Chipper Jones caught a live baseball on the fly in a major league stadium was Oct. 5, 2012, in the NL Wild Card Game against the Pirates when Kris Medlen got Jon Jay to pop out to third for the final out of the third inning.

But Jones was in attendance at Thursday’s NLDS Game 1 between the Braves and Cardinals, sitting in prime seats near the Atlanta dugout. When Randy Arozarena popped one up behind the plate, Jones was ready to haul it in—barehanded, of course.

What are the chances that of all the 42,631 people that ball could have found, it landed right next to one of the best players in franchise history? That’s no easy catch, either. Unlike out on the field, Chipper had to contend with other fans jostling him around as he attempted to make the catch.

Freddie Freeman called out Ronald Acuña for not hustling on a long single in the seventh inning of the Braves’ loss. ... The Hurricanes revived their ultra-popular “Storm Surge” victory celebration.

HORRENDOUS "roughing the passer" call on Clay Matthews. pic.twitter.com/gdtxTpZyGA — #BusinessAintBoomin (@ftbeard_17) October 4, 2019

Milan Lucic:



In first career NHL Game: 5 minute fighting major

In first game with Kings: Match penalty

In first game with Oilers: 5 minute fighting major

In first game with #Flames: 5 minute fighting major + instigator — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 4, 2019

"I wanna make sure that I'm safe out there, and that I'm not gonna die"



–Sam Darnold on returning from mono (via @snyjets) pic.twitter.com/ne1AKaNg6v — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 3, 2019

New at @DallasStars Games: Cookie Dough in a Helmet. pic.twitter.com/Fqu0LXRglC — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 3, 2019

A street vendor in Ecuador is making ice cream out of guinea pig meat.

son the bronx is a whole other world 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/DzWy0K8Egn — tristan (@t_monnn) September 26, 2019

