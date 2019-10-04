Friday’s Hot Clicks: Chipper Jones Made an Impressive Catch on a Foul Ball

Chipper Jones still has it. 

By Dan Gartland
October 04, 2019

Can of corn

Before yesterday, the last time Chipper Jones caught a live baseball on the fly in a major league stadium was Oct. 5, 2012, in the NL Wild Card Game against the Pirates when Kris Medlen got Jon Jay to pop out to third for the final out of the third inning. 

But Jones was in attendance at Thursday’s NLDS Game 1 between the Braves and Cardinals, sitting in prime seats near the Atlanta dugout. When Randy Arozarena popped one up behind the plate, Jones was ready to haul it in—barehanded, of course. 

What are the chances that of all the 42,631 people that ball could have found, it landed right next to one of the best players in franchise history? That’s no easy catch, either. Unlike out on the field, Chipper had to contend with other fans jostling him around as he attempted to make the catch. 

The best of SI

This is usually where I put links to some of the top stories published on this site but today I want to say that the best of SI are all the people who lost their jobs here yesterday.

Around the sports world

Freddie Freeman called out Ronald Acuña for not hustling on a long single in the seventh inning of the Braves’ loss. ... The Hurricanes revived their ultra-popular “Storm Surge” victory celebration.

This call is so week

Best catch of the NFL season so far

That’s consistency

Seems like a good strategy to me

Helmet food finally expands beyond baseball

He’s 5'8"

Not sports

A street vendor in Ecuador is making ice cream out of guinea pig meat

New “Fast & Furious” looks dope

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

