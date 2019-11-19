1. First things first. I had never heard of Garnet Hathaway until this morning and that is an EXCELLENT name.

OK, now let's get to business. The Capitals forward took a pretty nasty cheap shot right to the face from Erik Gudbranson of the Ducks during a fight Monday night. Hathaway responded by hocking a major loogie at Gudbranson.

While all attention regarding this incident will be on Hathaway, we need to point out Gudbranson's reaction to getting spit on. At first, I thought he got shot. NBA floppers are even shaking their heads when they watch the clip.

The icing on the cake regarding this story, though, was Hathaway's explanation after the game.

"Unfortunately, spit came out of my mouth after I got sucker punched and it went on to him."

Congrats to Hathaway. That is definitely a candidate for Best Sports Quote of 2019.

2. Things got wild on Twitter on Monday night after CM Punk sent a pretty innocent missive.

AEW founder and president Tony Khan replied to Punk by bringing up the bizarre story regarding WWE wrestlers who were stranded in Saudi Arabia a couple of weeks ago. WWE says it was because of mechanical failure with their plane, but most people don't buy that story.

This didn't sit well with WWE superstar Randy Orton, who fired back at Khan by tweeting a story about Khan being investigated for corruption.

Khan then returned serve by reminding everyone that Orton recently used a racial slur during a live stream.

All this because CM Punk was just trying to promote his TV show.

3. After this went viral on Saturday...

... The Chiefs social media team got creative and used a reworked version to troll the Chargers.

4. It was a year ago that Redskins QB Alex Smith suffered that gruesome leg injury. His wife Liz gave us an update Monday on his progress and a look into what his recovery was like via this extremely compelling Instagram video.

5. I don't think Stefon Diggs is a fan of Booger McFarland's work on Monday Night Football.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features two interviews. First up is Washington Post sports media reporter Ben Strauss to discuss a variety of sports media news topics, including the future of Deadspin, the Don Cherry controversy and Stephen A. Smith's new $8-million-a-year contract.

Then, Celtics radio play-by-play man Sean Grande joins the podcast to talk about his love of old-school WWE wrestling, why Vince McMahon wasn't a bad broadcaster, how wrestling announcers influenced him and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: We started with a spitting incident, we end with a spitting incident.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher.