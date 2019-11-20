Carmelo Anthony Is Back and Cursing on Rebounds Again

In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Melo is back to his old self, LeBron makes history and more.

“F--- outta here!”

Carmelo Anthony has a few signatures as a player. There’s the jab step, the fingers to the dome after a made three and the headband, to name a few.

There’s also the way he cusses when he brings down a rebound. Melo loves telling opponents and teammates alike “I got this s---” or to get the “f--- outta here” when the ball is in the air.

It’s natural to wonder how comfortable Melo was going to be in his Blazers debut last night, considering he hadn’t played an NBA game in over a year and had only signed with the team five days earlier. The results were mixed. He had 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting, four rebounds and a game-worst -20 plus-minus rating. Those four rebounds were vintage Melo, though.

(The fourth rebound wasn’t off the glass. Melo just collected the ball after blocking a shot.)

He even yelled “f--- outta here” on a play where he didn’t ultimately haul in the rebound.

I think every NBA fan can agree they missed hearing that.

Don’t listen to Mike Lombardi

If you’re listening to Mike Lombardi’s NFL podcast, stop.

The former NFL exec parlayed his relationship with Bill Belichick (the pair has ties all the way back to Cleveland and most recently worked together from 2014 to 2016) into a career in media once he couldn’t land a job in the league. After getting let go by the Patriots, he started working for The Ringer, where he said, among other things, that Doug Pederson was “less qualified to coach a team than anyone I’ve ever seen in my 30-plus years in the NFL.” The Eagles went to the Super Bowl five months later.

He also tweets nonsense like this.

These days, Lombardi is hosting a podcast for The Athletic called “The GM Shuffle” where he claimed on Monday that former Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg wanted to move Lamar Jackson to wide receiver.

Boy, that sure makes Mornhinweg look stupid now that Jackson is an MVP candidate. There’s just one issue: Mornhinweg never wanted to do that. He issued a denial through the Ravens yesterday.

“That didn’t happen,” Mornhinweg said. “Never said that.”

Whoops.

LeBron is the first player in NBA history to have a triple-double against every team

Melo’s explanation for his new jersey number makes it sound like he’s been hanging out with Kyrie

This is the photographer who got run over during the Georgia-Auburn game

Maybe the save of the year

But aren’t you glad you have Jason Garrett instead?

It’s just that easy

Not sports

Scientists in Kansas discovered fossils from a previously unidentified 91-million-year-old shark species. ... A vegan man is suing Burger King alleging they cook their Impossible Whoppers on the same grill as their beef ones. ... A Long Island bagel shop owner drove six hours back and forth to Pennsylvania to bring a customer her car keys. ... A British man had a near-fatal reaction “feather duvet lung” after getting new bedding.

Who wants to see a guy eat 100 Eggos?

A good song

