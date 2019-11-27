Don't let gift-giving be a headache this year. We'll help you check everyone off your holiday shopping list.

The holiday shopping season is here, but don't stress about shopping: there are plenty of gifts for everyone on your list, no matter their varied interests and hobbies. Whether they like sports or technology, working out or simply sitting at home, we've got you covered. From books to earbuds, to sneakers, speakers and sports gear, there is truly a gift for every man, woman (and fan!) in your life. Happy shopping!

Sneakerheads, rejoice: this hardcover book is a unique collection of works from 20 different artists in sneaker culture—via sports, fashion, music and more— showcasing everything from sculptures to graphic design to food, all while shining a light on the creativity that has come from the Jordan Generation.

Buy it: Amazon, $35

For the guy looking to learn a new skill or perfect an existing hobby, give a year’s worth of access to Masterclass online courses. You can learn shooting and ball-handling from Stephen Curry, acting from Natalie Portman, comedy from Steve Martin, cooking from Wolfgang Puck and more.

Buy it: Masterclass, $180

KODAK Smile Printer

Connect your phone or computer wirelessly via Bluetooth this compact instant digital printer, which prints your photos on 2x3 sticky-backed paper. It’s a cool, retro way to capture moments but with advanced technology.

Buy it: Amazon, $99.99

Fitbit Versa 2

If he’s looking to get fit for the new year, the Fitbit Versa 2 can help: it’s back and better than ever with Amazon Alexa Built-in, 24/7 heart rate tracking, Sleep Score, apps and more. Plus it comes in a handful of colors.

Buy it: Amazon, $149

Art of Sport Body Care Kit

Founded by Kobe Bryant, Art of Sport is a unisex body care set made for athletes that offers everything from body wash and shampoo and conditioner, to recovery cream and bundle sets. Give the gift of clean!

Buy it: Art of Sport, from $25

Amazon Echo buds

The all-new Echo Buds feature Bose active noise reduction and a long-lasting battery life, plus a charging case. These earbuds work with the Alexa app to steam music, play audible books and make calls and you can even add-on four months of Amazon Music with your purchase, for free.

Buy it: Amazon, $129

Lululemon Early Embark Duffel

Designed for the office travel commute or a weekend trip, this water-repellent bag has a place for everything: a laptop up to 15 inches, water bottle, sweaty gear and sneakers, the everyday essentials and more, plus two handles for easy carrying options.

Buy it: Lululemon, $158

Hypervolt Vibration Massage Device

Aches and pains? Soreness from the gym? A stubborn knot in a muscle that won’t go away? This high-powered massager is designed to relieve muscle soreness and stiffness and improve circulation in your body.

Buy it: Bloomingdales, $299.99

Nike Adventure Club

Nike’s first-ever sneaker subscription service for kids, is the ultimate gift for kids ages 2 through 10. Each box also includes an Adventure Kit with activities that inspire and empower kids to move, play and explore. (Think, Nike Cortez, Air Max, Huarache, Air Force and Converse.)

Buy it: Nike, from $20 per month

Created by BreakingT, the apparel company that creates fun t-shirts celebrating the best players and big moments in sports, this soft-blend tee commemorates the Nationals World Series title and Stephen Strasburg’s comment: "You have a great year, and you can run into a buzz saw. Maybe this year we’re the buzz saw." There’s also shirts for all the cities, the USWNT’s World Cup win, NFL, NBA and more.

Buy it: BreakingT, pices vary

Shea Serrano’s Movies (and Other Things) Book

Following the same format of his previous book, Basketball (And Other Things), Shea Serrano’s new title dives into questions surrounding pop culture and—you guessed it—movies (and other things), from debates from scenes of Mean Girls to The Breakfast Club, ranking most memorable moments in gangster movies and much more. A must for any film buffs, but also great for casual fans.

Buy it: Amazon, $14.99

Polar Vantage M

Made for the runner or extra-active person in your life, the Polar Vantage M GPS fitness watch features a built-in wrist-based heart rate sensor. The tracker also seperates cardio load, muscle load and perceived load, and an ultra-long battery life of up to 30 hours of training time.

Buy it: Amazon, $195

Swell Teakwood Shaker Set

For the cocktail enthusiast, gift this sophisticated shaker cup and stainless steel jigger, made from the same materials of your favorite Swell water bottle. The cup also features vacuum insulation and copper layer, which eliminates condensation, so you won’t have to worry about stains on your wooden table or countertop.

Buy it: Swell, $40

Jabra Sport Headphones

For those who enjoy an active lifestyle, the Jabra Elite Active 45e Earbuds produce great sound quality for music during a work, plus they easily transition to a phone call. And you won’t have to worry about these earbuds slipping out during a run—the buds feature wings and hooks that guarantee a secure fit for your individual ear shape.

Buy it: Amazon, $60

The Chameleon Board Game

If he loves a good game of poker, here’s another game that will catch the sneaky one in the group and get all of your friends laughing. The goal is to figure out which player is the Chameleon, while the Chameleon must try to blend in to the rest of the game.

Buy it: Target, $15

YETI Roadie 20 Cooler

Now available in nine different colors, the YETI Roadie has a capacity of up to 14 cans and it’s sure to keep your ice cubes looking like ice cubes all day, no matter the temperature. No melting, no leaking and no more broken latches. This is the ultimate cooler for tailgates, boat trips, camping and everything in between.

Buy it: Amazon, $199.99

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

For a sleek way to reach all of your fitness goals, try the Galaxy Watch Active2, which features heart-rate montioring, a built-in sleep tracker, a stress-level monitor and more—all in a lightweight and comfortable design.

Buy it: Amazon, $249