1. The Thanksgiving holiday is here, so if you're traveling or if you're pretending to work while you're in the office or if you need to avoid family members or if you just want to be entertained, I have you covered.

The latest SI Media Podcast dropped last night and it features a conversation with ESPN's Katie Nolan.

We covered a slew of topics during the interview. Everything from Katie's show, Always Late with Katie Nolan going from ESPN+ to ESPN2 to whether she prefers doing comedy or monologues to her beef with sports media reporters.

We also covered a variety of light-hearted issues, like the problem with stuffing on Thanksgiving, parades being awful, Gronk as a TV analyst, the RedZone channel, how she became a soccer fan, her quest to becoming a wrestling fan and much more.

2. Eric Collins of Fox Sports Southeast was on the call for Stephen F. Austin's shocking win at Duke last night and his call of the game-winning bucket went from possible disaster to downright thrilling.

For some bizarre reason, Collins started the call by saying that Stephen F. Austin wasn't using their last timeout. Of course they weren't using a timeout. THEIR PLAYER HAD A FAST BREAK WITH NO DEFENDERS IN FRONT OF HIM!

But Collins redeemed himself with his call of "YESSSSSSSS, THE LUMBERJACKS HAVE DONE IT!!!" Outstanding.

3. Mike Tomlin buried Mason Rudolph and gave new starting quarterback Devlin Hodges the worst endorsement ever with one short quote yesterday.

4. In case you've been wondering, yes, LeBron is still all about Taco Tuesday, even when people are staking him out a restaurant.

5. Remember the clip from Jeopardy! last week in which all three contestants couldn't name Tom Hanks after seeing him as Mister Rodgers? Jimmy Kimmel showed the clip to Hanks Monday night and Hanks' reaction was great. The bit takes place at the 4:25 mark.

6. If you read Tuesday's Traina Thoughts about Barstool Sports attempting to sponsor a bowl game, we have a new development. The bowl game itself is now saying they never had any contact with Barstool representatives.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy Thanksgiving to all the Traina Thoughts readers out there.

