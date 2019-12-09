Here's An NFL Celebration You've Never Seen Before: TRAINA THOUGHTS

USA Today Images

1. If you read Traina Thoughts on a regular basis, you know I've said a million times, I'm pro celebration. I want dancing, choreography, props, skits, whatever. Do whatever you want to entertain me.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters gave us what might have been the celebration of the year yesterday. After securing Baltimore's 24-17 win over Buffalo with a deflected pass on a fourth-down play, Peters found a section in the crowd filled with Ravens fans, jumped into their arms and did his best Stone Cold Steve Austin imitation and shotgunned a beer.

Peters will probably get a talking to from the NFL and I wouldn't be surprised if they fined him for drinking on the job since it's the No Fun League, but we salute Peters for his creativity.

2. Two things that have gotten lost amid George Kittle's absolutely insane run to help the Niners beat the Saints yesterday.

One, the call by FOX's Kevin Burkhardt was phenomenal.

Two, Kittle had a sick touchdown earlier in the game that everyone has forgotten about because of the beast run in the fourth quarter.

3. For some reason, FOX analyst was very impressed with Aaron Rodgers yesterday when the Packers quarterback threw a four-yard pass to an uncovered receiver.

4. Lizzo caused a big stir at the Lakers game last night when she showed up in her underwear and professed her love for Karl-Anthony Towns.

A lot of people made a lot of videos using that Lizzo footage, but this was the best one that I came across.

5. This is over a week old, but a good Jim Ross dub is wonderful at any time.

6. Tom Brady showing off a sense of humor even after losing at home to the Chiefs yesterday.

6. The newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Pro Football Talk founder Mike Florio.

Florio talked about why he started the website, how it's grown over the years, why he won't redesign the site, the differences between him and other NFL insiders, why it's hard for him to cover broadcasters, the NFL's TV future and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Eli Manning is back tonight and Justin Timberlake had to issue a public apology to his wife last week after some shady photos came out, so this old clip from the ESPY's seems appropriate to revisit today.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.