Report: Ravens' Marcus Peters Fined For Drinking Beer With Fans Following Win vs. Bills

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Last Sunday, after securing Baltimore's 24-17 win over Buffalo with a deflected pass on a fourth-down play, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters found a section of the crowd filled with Ravens fans, jumped into their arms and shotgunned a beer with them.

While the celebration might have been the best of the year, the action reportedly led to Peters being fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Peters and the Ravens knocked off the Bills to move to 11-2. They've since picked up another win, beating the Jets 42-21 on Thursday night.

In Thursday's win, quarterback Lamar Jackson broke Michael Vick's single-season record for most rushing yards by a quarterback and recorded five passing touchdowns as well.

The Ravens are off until Dec. 22 when they travel to Cleveland to battle the Browns.