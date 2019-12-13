Nick Wass/AP/Shutterstock

Lamar Jackson entered the Ravens's "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Jets needing just 23 yards to make history.

And with just under nine minutes remaining in the first quarter, after already accumulating 22 yards on the ground, Jackson scampered for five yards, setting the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"It's something that everybody can be excited about," Vick told Baltimore's official website before the game. "Breaking that record, it's something I can honestly say I didn't think I'd see for a long time. When Lamar was coming out of college, we had conversations. I used to tell him, 'Play your game, be you.' But I couldn't even foresee Lamar doing this so quickly. It shows if you're with the right teammates, the right coaches, the right organization, what can happen."

Entering Thursday night, the Ravens's QB had accounted for the most offensive touchdowns this season (35), leading the NFL in both passing touchdowns and rushing yards, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since Steve Young did so in 1994.

The dual-threat quarterback is on pace to become the first player in NFL history to record a 100-plus passer rating and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season. And his four games with 100-plus rushing yards is already the most by a quarterback since 1950. Jackson is likely going to set a number of other records when the 2019 regular season finishes.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

One play after Jackson set Thursday's rushing record, running back Mark Ingram scored a touchdown to help Baltimore take a 7-0 lead.