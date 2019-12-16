In Monday’s Hot Clicks: An ugly end to the Raiders’ Oakland era, what the Patriots actually did and more.

Not the finale they were hoping for

Raiders fans are defined by their passion. They show up week after week at the worst stadium in the NFL to watch a team that only has four winning seasons since returning from Los Angeles in 1995. And now the team is being taken away from them because the NFL was able to convince the government of Las Vegas to pony up $750 million to help build a stadium.

The team’s final game in Oakland was yesterday, and it ended in characteristically heartbreaking fashion—with a Hail Mary attempt that bounced off a receiver’s face and essentially knocked the Raiders (6–8) out of the playoff race.

After the game, the players wanted to show their gratitude to the fans but you could understand if the fans weren’t feeling all that grateful after that finish.

Other fans showered the field with trash.

Some people even hopped the fence and tried to run out onto the playing surface.

The Coliseum security staff had its hands full trying to deal with some of the more unruly fans.

But it wasn’t as chaotic in other parts of the stadium. Plenty of fans hung around to show their respect for the players.

Even though Carr was booed, he doesn’t hold it against the fans.

“Oh gosh, what’s new with our crowd?” Carr said after the game. “Trust me, it’s not under my skin, it’s nothing new.”

The scene was ugly but it’s tough to fault Raiders fans for reacting so strongly. Their team is being taken away from them as a result of corporate greed and because the powerful decision makers actually responsible for ripping the team away from the fans hide in luxury boxes, the players and stadium security are the ones who bear the brunt of the frustration. One thing’s for sure: it will be a long time before the Raiders have fans in Vegas as passionate as the ones in Oakland.

What a sendoff for Eli

If that really was Eli Manning’s final home game with the Giants, he went out with a classic Eli game—283 yards, two touchdowns and three head-scratching interceptions.

With the game already decided, Manning took the field for one last snap in the final minutes so that he could come off the field to a standing ovation from the home faithful.

In the locker room later, he received the game ball from coach Pat Shurmur and a rousing reception from is teammates.

Here’s what the Patriots did

Fox Sports scoopmaster Jay Glazer has obtained footage of Bengals security confronting the Patriots videographer who was caught filming the Cincinnati sideline and it’s awfully interesting.

I’m not smart enough with football stuff to realize if anything filmed there is useful information for the Patriots. But the way the Pats employee tries to wiggle himself out of the situation and the incredulous reaction of the Bengals staffer makes it seem like there’s something amiss for sure.

The best of SI

Meet the women who are changing what it means to be a mom and a pro athlete. ... Joe Burrow’s Heisman win helped ease his family’s pain after a tragedy this spring.

Around the sports world

“Radio” Kennedy, the man who inspired a 1996 SI story and a movie starring Cuba Gooding Jr., has died at age 73. ... The officials in the Cowboys-Rams game somehow managed to mess up the coin toss.

The Bills clinched a playoff spot and fans greeted them at the airport in the middle of the night

Mascot 1, kid 0

In what world is this a penalty?

Brutal bad beat

I’m so mad they didn’t pull this off

George Kittle is the best blocking tight end in the NFL and maybe the best receiving tight end

Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech was amazing

Newtown won a state championship with a walk-off score on the anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting

At least it’s not where his dirt bike is

Congratulations to the Falcons on finding new ways to lose

Jameis of all people?

Gardner Minshew got the last laugh in the Raiders’ final game in Oakland

47-year-old Jaromir Jagr scored four goals in a game

Not sports

A Wells Fargo employee accused of stealing $88,000 from the bank vault was busted after posting about the cash on social media. ... A Michigan family passes down a 141-year-old fruitcake as a family heirloom.

The new Xbox is tall for some reason

I’ll be here if you need me

Interesting.

This guy has too much time on his hands

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.