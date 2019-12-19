Nike's Newest LeBron James Ad Is As Powerful As It Gets: TRAINA THOUGHTS

USA Today Images

1. It's not breaking news to say that Nike knows how to make powerful commercials. The company's latest masterpiece is all about "The Kid from Akron," LeBron James and the "I Promise" school he opened up in his hometown.

2. Would you like to know who won the awards for: Most Ridiculous Controversy, Biggest Evisceration, Most Depressing Story, Most Bizarre Firing, Worst Take of the Year, Best Use of Social Media, Worst Use of Social Media, Most Amusing Use of Social Media, Worst Spoiler, Worst Shilling, Biggest Bully, Most Un-tragic Death? If the answer is yes, click this link and check out Part II of the Sports Illustrated Sports Media Awards. If you missed Part I yesterday, you and read those right here.

3. Need video of this ASAP, please.

4. Stone Cold Steve Austin celebrated his 55th birthday yesterday by giving his fans exactly what they wanted. (Quick spoiler: Stone Cold wins a major award in the 2019 SI Sports Media Awards.)

5. The reaction of Blake Griffin here is a must-watch.

6. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: We are getting oh so close to Eddie Murphy's return to Saturday Night Live. How big is this? You can bet on which sketches the legendary comedian will do.

Here's one of Eddie's more famous sketches from his time as host.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.