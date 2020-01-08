In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: A cricket player takes a shot to the “crown jewels,” the XFL’s crazy rules and more.

That’ll leave a mark

Liam Livingstone is a cricket player for the Perth Scorchers in Australia’s Big Bash League. In yesterday’s match against the Melbourne Renegades, he took a big bash right in the living stones not once but twice.

Livingstone was wearing a microphone and his audio was being fed directly through to the broadcast, which means we got to hear his anguished “Ooohhhh!!!” when he hit a ball directly off his crotch.

When it happened again later in the same turn at bat, his reaction was even better. The three-person commentary booth all cracked up when Livingstone’s mic caught him yelling, “Ohh, nooo!”

“Let’s hope he’s OK. It’s not that funny,” one of the announcers managed to say between chuckles.

After the game, Livingstone was asked how the “crown jewels” were feeling and said he was doing quite alright, miraculously.

It wasn’t all bad news for Livingstone on the night, though. He also hit a towering six (the cricket version of a home run) that went onto the roof of the stadium.

The long ball came shortly after the first nut shot, leading one announcer to crack, “I hate to say it, there’s been two massive blows in this over. I think he preferred that one.”

The XFL has some pretty wild rules

The XFL announced yesterday the rules it will be playing by when it relaunches next month and some of them are pretty out there.

The one that jumps off the page the most is the rule that allows teams to pass the ball forward twice on a single play. It sounds crazy at first, but since the ball isn’t allowed to pass the line of scrimmage it’s not a total abomination.

The most complicated rule is definitely the kickoff, which is probably best explained by watching this video.

The rules are designed to increase action and cut down on dead time between plays. If the XFL manages to last longer than the AAF, it’ll be interesting to see if the NFL ends up adopting any of the changes.

The best of SI

Why the Giants decided to hire Joe Judge as head coach. ... The Browns need to finally pick a lane. ... The quarterback at Air Force is the last guy to lead a team to victory against Trevor Lawrence. ... Georgia’s Anthony Edwards remains atop our NBA mock draft.

Around the sports world

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who was homeless for a spell as a kid, just bought a house for his father. ... Roy Williams says this UNC team is “the least gifted team that I’ve ever coached.” ... A Spanish soccer coach has been suspended after he was blackmailed a sex tape was leaked online. ... Classes for the spring semester at LSU start on Monday and they won’t get canceled on account of the national championship game.

Larry David doesn’t get what the Rangers are doing with their star rookie

The trailer for Netflix’s Aaron Hernandez doc is out

Melo’s comeback continues to be improbable

Nicest goal Hartnell ever scored

I guess people just really wanted to see playoff games at JerryWorld

Is there any bigger hardship?

Not sports

An English fireman almost died after he contracted a deadly infection when he used all kinds of household objects to get popcorn out of his teeth. ... Vets at the San Diego zoo enlisted an eye doctor for humans to perform cataract surgery on a gorilla. ... The guy who played young Ned Stark on Game of Thrones is going to star in Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series.

The acoustics in this stairwell are incredible

Extremely relevant

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.