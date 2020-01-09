1. First things first. I've said this many times before and I'll say it again: Joe Buck is one of the best people in sports media. Today is the 15-year anniversary of Buck's famous "That is a disgusting act by Randy Moss and it's unfortunate that we have that on our air live" call from the 2004 wild-card game between the Vikings and Packers.

I reached out to Buck to ask him for his thoughts on the call 15 years later. Buck has talked about the call many times and I'm sure the last thing he wanted to do today was chime in on something that happened so long ago. But since it's an anniversary that ends in a "5" for "0," Internet law says we must acknowledge it and Buck came through.

Of course, Buck showed off his excellent sense of humor with his first response to my text asking for his comments on the anniversary of the call, saying, "I'm sure the public is breathlessly awaiting my comments 15 years later."

First, let's re-live the moment.

Before we get to Buck and the call, what always gets me about that clip is that it was so long ago, Cris Collinsworth is in the booth with Joe and Troy Aikman. For any young people out there, no, Cris Collinsworth did not start his career with Al Michaels on NBC's Sunday Night Football even though it feels that way.

Now here is Buck's response when I asked him for his thoughts on how he handled Moss's fake moon to the Lambeau crowd.

"My thoughts are—I don’t ever think about it unless someone brings it up. The word 'disgusting' struck a chord with some people at the time. I have to live with what I say, or don’t say, tens of thousands of times a game.

"If I answer this question, I seem defensive or apologetic. I’m neither. I stand by what I said in the moment on live TV the same way I stand by what I said on the Kyle Rudolph touchdown last Sunday. I always do—I have to. It’s a high-wire act every week, every game. It’s not as easy as most people think. Some liked it. Some didn’t. Some liked the Rudolph call and I’m sure some didn’t. It doesn’t matter. Moss got fined for something. He didn’t care about what I said then and he doesn’t now. We are friends and he is a work colleague of my wife Michelle at ESPN. And we worked together tangentially at FOX.

"On a side note—I got a letter from a young father who was watching with his sons and was glad I said it because he didn’t really have to explain much to his sons about what that move was they just watched a Pro Bowl player do on television. And I had plenty of conversations with people in airports after.

"Go watch it and see how it hits you. I mean really watch it. A fake mooning and putting his ass on the goal post to paying fans in a stadium on national TV? I would for sure be regretful if I said nothing. That’s not how I was brought up. But, hey, Cris thought it was funny. So who’s right? Neither."

I remember thinking Buck's call was over the top at the time, but here's one thing to keep in mind. When this took place, the FCC was keeping a close eye on all television broadcasts because of the Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake kerfuffle. And there was actually a complaint made to the FCC about Moss's actions, so Buck wasn't totally out of line calling out the receiver.

No matter how you feel about that call 15 years ago, Buck has become one of the best listens in all of sports.

2. A brand new SI Media Podcast just dropped featuring reporter/author/writer Jim Miller. Miller shares his thoughts on the future of Monday Night Football, the future of Tony Romo and what really happened with the SEC and CBS. Miller and I also discussed Eddie Murphy's return to Saturday Night Live and the upcoming season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

3. Some of you might say Kevin Durant likes to mix it up on Twitter. Others will say Kevin Durant can't help but take the bait from strangers.

Personally, if I were an NBA superstar in the middle of a $164 million contract, the last thing I'd ever do is go on Twitter, but that's not the case with Durant.

As of 12:30 pm. ET, Durant has sent 41 tweets over a 24-hour span to argue with random Twitter people over this exchange.

4. This was a very strange moment from Steve Kerr's postgame press conference Wednesday night. One reporter decided to joke with Kerr about the controversy surrounding Cavs coach John Beilein, who called his players "thugs," but claims he meant to say, "slugs." The only problem was that Kerr didn't know anything about the story and it led to this uncomfortable scene.

5. Yes, this is a real commercial I saw while watching TV. It is the worst commercial ever made. It is also the best commercial ever made.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Larry David was on Stephen Colbert's show Wednesday night so if you like to laugh, you can watch this clip.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.