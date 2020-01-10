Even in the middle of one of the most historic tournaments in Jeopardy! history, Alex Trebek and his producers still found a moment to trash on Ryan Leaf's career.

The clue: "In 1998, football fans debated who was the NCAA's best quarterback: Peyton Manning or this Washington State University Cougar. Their pro careers went opposite ways."

The question was asked during Thursday's airing of Jeopardy!'s "The Greatest of All-Time" tournament, in which the top three all-time earners in the show's history are facing off. 32-time champion James Holzhauer, 74-time winner Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter are competing in a best-of-seven format for a grand prize of $1 million. Rutter has won the most money in Jeopardy! history ($4,688,436).

Leaf, of course, was perhaps the biggest NFL bust of all-time. After being drafted directly behind Manning in 1998, Leaf struggled to adapt to the NFL on account of his immaturity, stubbornness and lack of work ethic.

Leaf fought often with teammates, whom he consistently blamed for his own poor play. He famously threw a tantrum at a reporter for asking difficult questions. Leaf played golf while his teammates and coaches were at practice. The former college standout systemically mailed it in.

Meanwhile, Manning won two Super Bowls and is a surefire Hall-of-Famer. Leaf lasted just 21 starts in the league.

Later, Leaf jokingly expressed his incredulity at Trebek's aspersion.

"Thank you @Jeopardy, but ya probably didn’t need that last part," Leaf said in a tweet.