1. We always enjoy it when one radio show rips another in a clever way, so we have to give major props to ESPN's Dan Le Batard Show for mocking Colin Cowherd and the rest of the FS1's "talent."

Le Batard and co-host Stugotz went after Colin Cowherd yesterday over Cowherd's awful record predicting games. As Le Batard and Stugotz accurately pointed out, nobody in sports media knows anything when it comes to predicting games and even though we all do it, there is no such thing as an expert.

With Cowherd going 0-10 at one point in the postseason, Le Batard and crew seized the moment and created a mock 30-for-30 trailer, complete with shots at several other FS1 hot take people and it was wonderful.

Of course, Stugotz himself made news recently for his embarrassing bowl predictions that saw him at 0-14 at point. However, there are lines in that mock trailer that are way too accurate for this to just be a friendly joke.

2. George Kittle was mic'd up for the Niners win against the Vikings on Saturday. In what is a total non-surprise, he was extremely entertaining.

3. Gronk had the best reaction to Luke Kuechly's surprise retirement announcement last night.

4. With Alex Cora getting canned by the Red Sox yesterday for his role in the Astros cheating scandal, this clip of him taking in code about Carlos Beltran's role in improving the Yankees last season is quite eye opening.

5. Chris "Mad Dog" Russo exploded during his MLB Network show, High Heat, yesterday while eviscerating the Astros over the cheating scandal.

6. On the latest SI Media Podcast, reporter/author/writer Jim Miller shares his thoughts on the future of Monday Night Football, and the future of Tony Romo and what really happened with the SEC and CBS. Miller and I also discussed Eddie Murphy's return to Saturday Night Live and the upcoming season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Curb Your Enthusiasm week continues in anticipation of a new season kicking off this Sunday. Here's Larry being Larry when it comes to who really pays for dinner.

