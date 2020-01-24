1. Even 16-year-olds can't handle going on with their Mondays after staying up late to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Frankie Rugger from upstate New York has launched a petition on Change.org to get the NFL's attention in hope of getting next year's Super Bowl played on Saturday instead of Sunday.

As of this writing, the petition has more than 33,000 of the 35,000 signatures requested.

"He really believed it was a good cause," Frankie's dad told WSYR.

This is far from the first time people have petitioned the NFL to move the game, and it's hard to ever envision the NFL as well as CBS, FOX and NBC (the three networks that currently rotate airing the Super Bowl) ever sacrificing the ratings for the game by moving it to Saturdays, the lowest-rated night of the week.

Personally, I don't think the drop would be significant. The Super Bowl has become a national holiday in this country, and if people watch it on Sundays, they'll watch it on Saturdays. But the league and the networks are too scared to take the chance, and it's hard to blame them when there are billions of dollars at stake.

But when the youth of America are even complaining about how rough that post–Super Bowl Monday is, it's hard to argue that it's not a legitimate problem.

2. LeBron James and Anthony Davis had a moment with President Bill Clinton during the Lakers game against the Nets in Brooklyn last night.

This led to Charles Barkley roasting Inside the NBA cohost Kenny Smith about what would happen if President Clinton spotted Charles, Kenny and Shaq.

3. There was a scary moment at the Australian Open when a ballgirl was hit in the face by a Rafael Nadal shot. Fortunately, the youngster was O.K., and Nadal handled the incident as well as a player could have during and after the match.

4. This was the best moment from Eli Manning's retirement press conference Friday.

5. Amari Cooper looks absolutely thrilled to be in Orlando for the dumbest event in sports—the Pro Bowl.

