Source/Animal Planet

This year's Puppy Bowl will air on Feb. 2, 2020, the same day as Super Bowl LVI. It will feature a highly anticipated matchup between Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

Animal Planet has debuted its rosters for Puppy Bowl XVI and it sure look like it's going to be a entertaining—and very cute—affair.

How to Watch:

When: Feb. 2

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Animal Planet

Live Stream: AnimalPlanet.com

The Puppy Bowl is the core part of event. However, it is not only the content you will be able to enjoy from Animal Planet for the special occasion. There is also Kitty Halftime Show as well, featuring cute kitties.

Fans will enjoy their favorite parts of the 2020 Puppy Bowl, including slo-mo replays and nose-to-nose action from the water bowl and puppy-kiss cams. According to Today, in past years, 100% of the animals who participated in the bowl have been adopted to loving families.