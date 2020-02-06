In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: A behind-the-scenes look at the Super Bowl, the best of the Chiefs’ parade and more.

“They’re gonna talk about it forever”

One thing the NFL does better than any other sport is produce videos of mic’d up players. (Sometimes it feels like the only thing the league does right.) NFL Films is truly great at capturing the drama of the game and putting you right on the field in the biggest moments. The 40-minute video package going behind the scenes of the Super Bowl that the league released Wednesday night is no exception.

The biggest takeaway from the footage is how strong of a leader Patrick Mahomes is, and at just 24 years old. He is such a strong presence on the sidelines, always pumping up his teammates but remaining focused. The video kicks off with what Mahomes told his teammates after his touchdown pass to Travis Kelce brought Kansas City within three points of three points of the Niners with 6:17 to play.

“It’s gonna be special,” Mahomes said. “They’re gonna talk about this forever, baby. They’re gonna talk about this forever. It’s gonna be special. They’re gonna talk about it forever. We keep rolling.”

The message was similar to what Mahomes said on the bench after the Chiefs fell behind 24–0 to the Texans, when he told his teammates, “Let’s do something special.”

The NFL Films crew also captured the moment when the Chiefs called that old-school trick play.

On the other side, Niners tight end George Kittle was seen in the final seconds assuring himself that this won’t be his last Super Bowl opportunity.

The other big star of the video is San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner, who is clearly the quarterback of that defense. He’s always trying to keep his teammates focused and motivated, and has a few funny moments, too. The full video about ten times longer than what the average YouTube user can sit through but it’s definitely worth watching.

Crazy scenes at the Chiefs parade

Kansas City really went all-out celebrating its first football championship in 50 years. Players and fans had an equally fun time.

Patrick Mahomes chugged a few beers.

Then he showed off his long-range accuracy.

A dude climbed a tree with his ass hanging out and got taken away on a stretcher. (He appeared to be fine.)

Some guy showed up on a horse.

Travis Kelce gave an amazing speech that rivaled his brother Jason’s after he won with the Eagles.

Serge and OG went at each other’s necks

Fresh off their argument about who has the better fashion sense, Serge Ibaka and OG Anunoby had a scarf-off before last night’s game. Anunoby had insisted that he was the guy who got Ibaka to start wearing scarves. Ibaka was was beyond insulted, and this was the result.

The best of SI

What did we learn from the 2020 NFL season? ... Will the Rockets’ small-ball strategy in the absence of Clint Capela actually work? ... The strangest deadline trade in NBA history was the one where Erik Spoelstra’s father (a marketing executive) was dealt to the Pacers.

Around the sports world

Pete Rose is using the Astros scandal to petition for reinstatement by MLB. ... Kurt Warner’s life story is being made into a feature film expected to be released in December. ... Nike’s 2020 Olympic uniforms are going to be made from recycled shoe parts. ... UConn football coach Randy Edsall made some dumb comments about player transfers.

Trae Young signed a kid’s jersey in the middle of an interview

Hey, those guys know each other

The guy the Heat traded to get Iguodala

That’s totally fair

Alex Morgan is amazing

This is going to be one of the best parks in baseball

Not sports

Florida police searched a car and found a tote labeled “bag full of drugs.” It was full of drugs. ... Legendary actor Kirk Douglas died at age 103. ... A massive cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme apparently ensnared some ex-MLB players. ... Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote about this year’s Oscar nominees, the lack of diversity and lack of imagination.

I really don’t get Scandinavia

Billie Eilish’s Grammy-winning hit “Bad Guy” samples an Australian crosswalk noise

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.