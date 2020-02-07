1. Everyone loves Inside the NBA because the cast is never shy about telling us how they feel.

The Sixers, who lost to the Bucks last night, 112-101, probably didn't love Thursday's edition of the because Charles Barkley lit into Philadelphia for being weak while Shaq mocked Joel Embiid for being soft.

Barkley called the Sixers and "softest" and "mentally weakest team" in the league before dropping hammer and saying they are "the Cleveland Browns of the NBA."

Meanwhile, Shaq went into a baby voice to taunt Joel Embiid about looking for fouls instead of being aggressive.

It's wild after watching these two clips to remember that the Sixers are actually 31-21 even after their current four-game losing streak.

2. Bill Walton had condom jokes during last night's USC-Arizona game on ESPN.

He also had clue that Memphis doesn't have an NFL team.

What a legend.

3. This inside look at how the Chiefs turned a 20-10 deficit into a 31-20 win is riveting.

4. I love that even LeBron posted the photo of himself that went viral last night.

That's a 35-year-old man who in his 17th season.

5. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with media writer Bryan Curtis of The Ringer. Curtis spent last week on Radio Row and wrote a story about how guests are booked, why radio shows still bother going to Radio Row and why shows from Radio Row are always awful. We also talked about the Super Bowl halftime show, TV ratings and more.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Never, ever forget that the XFL and Vince McMahon once did this.

