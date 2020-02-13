One of LeBron James' former Cavaliers teammates has some thoughts on the superstar's diet.

In a story on The Athletic published Thursday, Cleveland center Tristan Thompson was among the players who provided some insight into what James is like off the court.

"He has the worst f---ing diet ever," Thompson said. "Ask him what he eats for breakfast. He has like five french toasts, drowns it in syrup with strawberries and bananas. Then he has like a four-egg omelette and then he goes and just f---ing dunks on somebody. It doesn’t make sense.

"He eats desserts with every meal. He’ll come with his one-week diet, vegan crap, but he literally eats like it doesn’t make sense. He’s really a specimen. He eats like s---. I remember one year I tried to eat like he ate and it just didn’t work out. I started gaining weight and said, 'F--- this.' I mean it works for him. He loves sweets. He loves sweets. He eats desserts and French toast. It’s crazy how his body just burns it."

The Athletic's Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd also quoted players discussing James' competitive nature at card games and relayed a story from one of James' teachers at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School of the now Lakers star putting together a scrapbook project comparing living figures to Romeo and Juliet.

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris told a story of James putting his rings on a table during a players' only meeting at the start of the 2014-15 season and passing them around, telling each person on the roster about their role and how they would help the team win a title.

The title would have to wait until the 2015-16 season, however.

Now with the Lakers, the 17-year veteran is averaging 25.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and an NBA-leading 10.8 assists per game for a Los Angeles team that is the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. His eating habits don't appear to be any hinderance in the Akron native's success.