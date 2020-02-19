In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: A shocking act of violence in an amateur soccer game, LeBron’s reaction to the Astros scandal and more.

An amateur soccer player in France has been suspended for five years for biting an opponent’s penis during a fight on the pitch.

The incident occurred during a game in November between SC Terville and AS Soetrich, two clubs in the eastern region of Lorraine, separated by just a 10-minute drive. When two players began fighting, the unidentified victim (a Terville player) stepped in to break it up, according to local news site Lorraine Actu. That’s when the Soetrich player bit the Terville player on the penis.

The victim was forced to go to the emergency room, where he received a dozen stitches to close the wound and was deemed unfit to work for four days.

The matter was referred to the disciplinary arm of the local soccer governing body, which ruled this week that the Soetrich player be suspended for five years. His club was also fined €200.

Incredibly, the victim and his club were also punished. He was suspended until June 30, 2020, for his actions in the locker room and in the parking lot. Terville was fined €200 and docked two points in the league standings.

Mikaela Shiffrin is the most dominant athlete on the planet and doesn’t realize it. ... The MLB players union is in a tough spot with so many players advocating for the Astros to be punished. ... How would Roger Goodell have handled the Astros scandal? ... Drew Brees is getting old but he’s good enough to risk hanging on to too long.

A’s games aren’t going to be on the radio this season, which really stinks for fans. ... Nick Markakis came out with some of the strongest comments yet about the Astros scandal. ... Jason Witten says he wants to play next year and is willing to play somewhere other than Dallas.

Not sports

A class ring from Maine was found buried under eight inches of soil in a Finnish forest 47 years after it was lost. ... More and more people in certain parts of Oregon are warming to the idea of joining Idaho. ... Police found a bunch of human remains preserved in jars under floorboards of a former University of Florida professor’s home. ... Unique weather conditions are causing rare “ice volcanoes” on Lake Michigan. ... Burger King is testing a sandwich in New Zealand that’s just french fries.

