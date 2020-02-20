In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder go full kayfabe, the NFL floats a new playoff format and more.

Tyson Fury learned a little something from his time in WWE

Isaac Brekken/AP/Shutterstock

The big fight coming up this weekend between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is borrowing a few pages from the pro wrestling playbook.

First of all, the only reason these guys are even fighting again is because their first fight was rigged to end in a draw. Any fan with half a brain could see they were getting (in wrestling parlance) “worked.” The fight itself was on the level but the judging seemed awfully suspicious, and so we got a much-hyped (and very lucrative) rematch.

In between the two fights with Wilder, Fury actually got involved in a fight everyone knows is fake: a match in Saudi Arabia with WWE’s Braun Strowman. In the lead-up to the match, Fury and Strowman mixed it up in and out of the ring to build anticipation. It was stupid, but people bought in.

Maybe that’s why Fury looked so comfortable when he and Wilder engaged in some extremely fake pushing and shoving during yesterday’s weigh-in.

That’s straight from Wrestling 101, right down to the security guys stepping in to break things up. That segment would not have seemed out of place on AEW or NXT later that night. They made it look real enough but it was so formulaic that anyone who’s had even a little bit of exposure to wrestling could spot how contrived it was. We’ve seen what happens when two fighters who legitimately don’t like each other square off at a weigh-in. Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier sparked an all-out brawl at a press conference before UFC 178.

Wilder and Fury, meanwhile, just went through the motions. They looked like two guys trying to emulate what they’ve seen at other weigh-ins.

The pay-per-view is $79.99 on ESPN+ this Saturday if their performance convinced you to tune in. Or you could pay $49.99 next weekend for the AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view if you want to see some guys pretend to be mad at each other in an actually interesting way.

New NFL playoff format coming?

Are you ready for some (more) football?

According to Adam Schefter, the version of new NFL collective bargaining agreement being pushed by owners includes not only a 17th regular season game but also an expanded playoff format.

Under that format, seven teams from each conference would qualify for the playoffs but only one would receive a first-round bye. That means there would be six games on the first weekend of the playoffs.

Aside from the increased chances of a 7–9 team qualifying for the playoffs, I don’t have an issue with that postseason format. It would make the race for the top seed even more compelling and increase excitement in the final weeks of the season as more teams fight for that final spot.

What I don’t like is the 17th game. The NFL has the best regular season format of any American sport. A 32-team league divided into two conferences, each with four four-team divisions, playing a 16-game schedule. It’s wonderfully symmetrical.

But it’s important to remember that this is just a proposal. It’s just a negotiating stance for the owners. The players will have a chance to counter and could very well end up getting the league to agree to institute only one of the changes.

The best of SI

Nolan Arenado is burying the hatchet with Rockies management. ... Flames assistant GM Chris Snow’s wife, Kelsie, wrote for us about his ALS diagnosis. ... Dwyane Wade opened up about his post-basketball life, including parenting.

Around the sports world

D-Wade also spoke with Business Insider about the suits of the 2003 NBA draft. ... Browns lineman Greg Robinson faces federal drug charges after he was arrested by border patrol with over 150 pounds of marijuana in a rental car. (That reminds me of this old SI story about Sam Hurd.) ... A guy running in an Indian buffalo-racing festival was clocked going faster than Usain Bolt, but there’s a catch. ... James Dolan won the lawsuit Charles Oakley filed after Oak got kicked out of MSG.

Only 0.6 on the clock!

Rock-paper-scissors for a stick

Up and over!

Baseball goals never get old

This guy works out

No wonder Beilein stepped down

Make this part of the dog show

Stuff like this is part of why Didi was my favorite Yankee

Look at the goalie mix it up!

Not sports

The computer scientist who invented copy and paste has died. ... A new book claims Mark Zuckerberg sweats so much when he’s nervous that he has to have his armpits blow-dried before speeches. ... A new Burger King ad shows a Whopper being devoured by mold. ... Police in Louisiana stopped a man for playing profane music from his Mardi Gras float. He was playing the clean version of unofficial LSU anthem “Neck” and the crowd was yelling all the dirty parts. ... Being included in a shot in Parasite caused a brand of Spanish potato chips to gain sudden worldwide fame.

Making the noodle dish from Parasite

What a great website!

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.