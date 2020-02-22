587 Offers

Southern Miss had the nation’s 76th-ranked 2020 recruiting class, its third-best class in the last 11 years. It took Jay Hopson’s staff several hundred offers to do it, landing 23 commits on a staggering 587 offers (247Sports) to set the FBS internet era record for most offers to one class.

The Golden Eagles made 98 offers to defensive lineman. Four other FBS programs made fewer than 80 offers to all positions, including Stanford, who for the ninth straight year, didn’t offer more than 90 prospects.

"We let them know at least our process is an honest process. It's an up-front process," David Shaw said on the High Motor podcast. "We offer you when we have a spot for you. If we don't have a spot for you, then we don't offer you, but we continue to recruit you. And like I said, that's off-putting at times in the beginning, but once we talk them through it, they go back sometimes, look at their other offers and say, 'Wow, they offered me but they also said I can't commit, so is that really an offer?'"

Here’s the full list of offers for every FBS program.

Colorado Vacancy

After considering Steve Sarkisian, Bret Bielema, Eric Bieniemy and others, Colorado is turning its attention to Alex Grinch and Graham Harrell, according to Bruce Feldman. Thirteen months ago, Harrell was a 33-year-old Conference USA coordinator.

Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun also reportedly interviewed last week and was not interested in talking about it. I can’t stop laughing at the absurdity of this interview transcript from the Colorado Springs Gazette:

Gazette: Can you confirm that you have interviewed at Colorado?

Calhoun: I was at practice today, and we’re going to get the Air Force Falcons a little bit better. That was our aim today. That’s our sole goal.

Gazette: Was there truth to what you saw in the media?

Calhoun: I haven’t looked at the media. I haven’t watched the media. Not regrettably, maybe regrettably. I haven’t seen a thing. We’ve done nothing but meet, we’ve done nothing but practice. That’s what we’re going to do and that’s what we wanted to get done today, too.

Gazette: Did you not talk to your staff yesterday and tell them that had happened?

Calhoun: That what?

Gazette: That you had interviewed?

Calhoun: Did I?

Gazette: That’s what I’ve heard?

Calhoun: Well, write that then. If that’s what we did. If we told our staff that, then write that. If you think that’s accurate and that’s what you heard, write that. I wouldn’t say just a source, if that really is the truth, we told our staff, there’s freedom to write whatever we want to write.

Odds & Ends

Trey Wingo lied about something really stupid … James Wiseman cried every night last fall, he said in an ESPN interview … Dwyane Wade and Rick Ross performed together on Friday night … Great article on St. Thomas’s attempted jump from Division III to Division I … Robert Pattinson’s Batman stunt double seen in Scotland … Remember R.L. Stine? He’s writing kids books again … Latest on negotiations and vote between NFL and players … Manziel’s Twitter account deleted after XFL message.

