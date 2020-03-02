Athletes, they're just like us, right?! While you might not be able to sling a football like Tom Brady, strike a tennis ball like Serena Williams or shred down a mountain like Lindsey Vonn, there is one similarity you likely share with the world's sports stars: we all love spending time with our pets. From cats and dogs to more exotic animals, athletes aren't shy about spoiling and sharing photos of their furry friends—so much so that some animals have developed nearly as many social media followers as their famous owners.

Here a look at some of the best pets that belong to superstar athletes.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Boujee

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's blue French bulldog might be one of the most insta-famous athlete pets—Boujee has more than 200K followers on Instagram and fans can't get enough of the Frenchie's fabulous lifestyle.

Elena Delle Donne and Wrigley and Rasta

Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne and her wife, Amanda, adopted their dogs Wrigley and Rasta, and the couple has made donations to the Faithful Friends Animal Society to help other pups, too.

Klay Thompson and Rocco

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has so much love for his English bulldog Rocco that he's created a hashtag for him and a special Rocco-themed version of his signature shoe, the Anta KT5.

Serena Williams and Chip

As Serena Williams travels around the world for tennis tournaments and her various business ventures, you'll often see her Yorkshire Terrier, Chip—full name: Christopher Chip Rafael Nadal—globe-trotting along with her.

Rose Lavelle and Wilma Jean Wrinkles

USWNT midfielder Rose Lavelle has created social media accounts for her bulldog, Wilma Jean Wrinkles. According to Wilma Jean Wrinkles' Twitter bio, she's secretly in love with Abby Wambach's bulldog.

Ezekiel Elliot and Ace, Deuce and Jack Jack

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot has a trio of dogs—Ace, Deuce and Jack Jack—who have their own dedicated Instagram page.

Tom Brady and Lua, Scooby and Fluffy

While they aren't insta-famous like other athlete pets, Patriots QB Tom Brady's dogs Lua, Scooby and Fluffy are an important part of the Brady-Bündchen family clan.

Lindsey Vonn and Lucy, Leo and Bear

Former Olympic ski racer Lindsey Vonn has three adopted dogs: Lucy, Leo and Bear. The trio has a dedicated Instagram account where Vonn shares daily updates of their lives on the go.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marosca

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is an advocate for animals and he absolutely adores his Labrador named Marosca.

Russell Wilson and Prince, Naomi and Hero

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have three Great Danes, named Prince, Naomi and Hero, and the couple has partnered with the with the Banfield Foundation to help pets receive access to veterinary care.

Alexis Sánchez and Atom and Humber

Inter Milan forward Alexis Sánchez adores his two golden retrievers, Atom and Humber, who even have their own Instagram account.

Alex Morgan and Blue

USWNT star Alex Morgan and her dog, Blue, have shared special moments together, including a commercial spot for PETA and Blue's birthday celebration on the beach.

Meyers Leonard and Koko

Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard has a Siberian husky named Koko, who he added to the Leonard family after the passing of his husky Bella in 2017.

Christen Press and Morena

USWNT forward Christen Press rescued her pup Morena from a recycling center in Oakland, Calif., and advocates for aspiring pet owners to adopt.

Simone Biles and Lilo

Olympic champion and record-breaking gymnast Simone Biles is known for her adoration for Lilo, her adopted French Bulldog, who also has her own Instagram page.

Patty Mills and Harvey

San Antonio Spurs point guard Patty Mills has a loveable labradoodle named Harvey.

Tyus Jones and Duke

Memphis Grizzlies point guard and former Duke star Tyus Jones has a Husky Pomeranian Mix that he appropriately named Duke, after his alma mater. The puppy also has his own Instagram account.

Check out more photos of athletes and their canine companions below: