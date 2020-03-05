Current sports nicknames for $1,000.

During Wednesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” 76ers center Joel Embiid was the topic of the aforementioned category's highest-value question. The clue was as followed: “Joel Embiid in 2019 won the trademark for this nickname of his that also describes the 76ers’ strategy of improving the team.”

Paul, one of the show's contestants, buzzed in first. "What is ‘Do a 180?'” he said.

He was, of course, incorrect and neither of his two other competitors took a shot at answering the question.

Just hours after the episode aired, however, the contestant's guess became a self-fulfilling prophecy after Joel "The Process" Embiid caught wind of the "Jeopardy!" miscue.

As of Wednesday evening, Embiid changed his Twitter name to "Joel 'Do a 180' Embiid."

He soon tweeted out a video of him performing the aforementioned move.

Despite going from "The Process" to "Hulu has live sports" to "Do a 180," 76ers fans are likely hoping for less nickname talk and more specifics about when Embiid will return to action.