Joey Chestnut, the 12-time champion at the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, devoured 32 Big Mac sandwiches on Thursday for a new world record.

He uploaded the shocking performance to his YouTube page. The process took Chestnut just over 38 minutes.

Chestnut shared a heartwarming story on his YouTube page under the video of him housing hamburgers.

"I remember being a little kid and they would sell two Big Macs for $4 and me and my grandpa would get four of them. I’d end up eating three. And this is bringing me back to being a kid," Chestnut wrote. "Me and my grandpa would go back to the same McDonald’s every time. And it’s crazy, when I drive by that McDonald’s I still kinda just think about it. I think about all the times I was there with my grandpa and it’s weird the way that food takes you back and helps you remember things. With Big Macs, I definitely remember my grandpa."



Chestnut is also the world-record holder for chicken wings eaten after devouring 413 chicken wings in 12 hours in 2019.