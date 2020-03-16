In Monday’s Hot Clicks: Dirk needs his minivan towed, Spencer Dinwiddie’s plan for finishing the NBA season and more.

Of course Dirk drives a van

In times like these, people need to look out for each other. That means staying home as much as possible, assisting people in need with their shopping and not hoarding toilet paper. Or, if you’re a former NBA player, using your pickup truck to help an old teammate get his minivan out of the mud.

Former Mavericks point guard Deron Williams posted on Instagram Sunday that he got a text from Dirk Nowitzki asking if he was under quarantine. Dirk needed help pulling his car out of some mud and called on a friend he knew had a big truck.

Of course Dirk drives a minivan. It’s a fancy Mercedes-Benz Metris “passenger van” (starting at $35,580) but it’s still a minivan. It’s the fadeaway jumper of vehicles: simple, but effective.

Dirk doesn’t have AAA, though? Or did he just trust Williams not to get him sick more than he trusted a tow truck driver? I’m sure Williams was happy to dish out one more assist anyway.

The NCAA tournament cancelation hit Dayton especially hard. ... Is Iona taking too big a risk in hiring walking NCAA violation Rick Pitino? ... An A’s minor leaguer has resorted to driving for DoorDash because players don’t get paid while the season is on hold. ... Now that the 17-game NFL schedule is a reality, is that too much football?

Trevor Bauer organized a wiffle ball game with fellow major leaguers to raise money for stadium workers impacted by the delayed season. ... Staples Center donated 7,000 pounds of food that would have gone bad during the sports suspension. ... Chelsea is reportedly fining a player who left self-isolation to go kick a ball around at a park.

The “Dead Sea Scrolls” at the Museum of the Bible in D.C. were revealed to be expensive fakes. ... A Tennessee man who hoarded nearly 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer donated it all as the state’s attorney general opened an investigation.

