LeBron to the rescue

Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony did an Instagram Live chat over the weekend and Melo gave us a story of a different kind of heroism from LeBron.

Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union asked Melo to tell the story of “when we were in the Bahamas and it didn’t look like you were going to make it.” Melo was taken aback and said just thinking of the incident made him sweat, but he did end up recounting the harrowing ordeal.

LeBron, Melo and D-Wade were vacationing in the Bahamas and had taken a boat out to snorkel and swim to a cave. When the rest of the crew returned to the boat, Melo lingered in the water for a bit. Then he felt himself being pulled by the current ”in the middle of the ocean, opposite from the boat.”

That’s when LeBron leapt into action.

“Then I look up at the boat, and I see Bron jumped off the boat like he’s MacGyver,” Anthony said. “He jumped off the boat into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm. He’s swimming with the other arm and he’s carrying me in one arm.

“He saved my life. I can’t hold you. He saved my life, he saved my life.”

Oh, so LeBron’s a literal superhero. That makes sense.

The best of SI

He was supposed to be working The Masters. Then he robbed a bank. ... Olympic rock climbers are climbing all over their house to stay in shape these days. ... Medical ethicists weigh in on whether baseball players should be getting Tommy John surgery at a time like this.

Around the sports world

Carmelo Anthony says LeBron once saved his life when he was drowning in the Bahamas. ... I’m mostly over Gritty but this in-character interview he gave to ESPN was pretty funny. ... Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish pleaded with fans to stay home and then went out and crashed his car. ... Shaq addressed his relationship with controversial Tiger King star Joe Exotic. ... ESPN is moving the release of its 10-part Michael Jordan documentary up to April.

Of course he did. It’s the internet.

Good luck replicating this at home

TMI, Zdeno

How the sausage is made

This WWE ref was out for a year after a really horrible injury

(Click here if you want to see the uncensored injury video.)

No days off for Fed

Bartolo Colon keeps posting pool trick shots on Instagram

Not sports

A Vincent Van Gogh painting was stolen from a Dutch museum in the middle of the night. ... A Washington man faces several charges after a car chase in which authorities believe his pit bull may have been driving. ... An Australian astrophysicist got some magnets stuck up his nose while trying to invent a coronavirus device.

This is what happens right before the monster emerges from the sea

WHERE’S THE CHOCO TACO

A good song

