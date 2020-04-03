1. If you don't live in New York, I can totally understand you not caring about this story. However, if you are into sports media, this is actually a fascinating story.

As most sports fans who use Twitter know, there is a popular Twitter account, @BackAftaThis, that posts several audio and video clips a day from Mike Francesa's shows.

It's hard to keep up with what shows those are these days because Francesa has retired a couple of times, launched and closed a $8.99-a-month app and has a bizarre set up now where he does one hour a day on Radio.com and then 30 minutes on WFAN in New York.

After a recent video of Francesa ripping into the government for its lack of urgency in dealing with the coronavirus crisis in New York City went viral and got picked up by several non-sports show around the country, Francesa and Radio.com/WFAN's parent company, Entercom, dropped the hammer on Thursday.

Francesa announced that because of copyright issues, people would no longer be allowed to rip audio and video from his shows with the "express written consent of Entercom."

The BackAftaThis account has been posting audio/video clips of Francesa for years, so why now?

My guess is that in this time when sports media companies can't get advertising dollars, Entercom wants to make sure they are getting the views/listens for all of their clips so they can monetize them.

The Twitter contingency who yearns for the clips of Francesa's blunders, gaffes and worse is up on arms, claiming that BackAftaThis makes Mike relevant.

And this is the part that's fascinating. Yes, without the BackAftaThis clips, Francesa would get no attention or traction on social media and across the Internet. However, 95 percent of BackAftaThis's clips paint Francesa is a very unflattering light.

So the dilemma for Francesa comes down to this: Get negative social media attention or get no social media attention. Most media people—because of our large egos—would choose the negative social media attention, but it also has to wear you down after a while. Like him or not, you have to agree that the Francesa bashing from social media and the world wide web is pretty relentless. I'm not saying it's warranted or not warranted, but when Mike gets the attention, he gets beat up pretty good.

The dilemma for Entercom, though, is different. They care about one thing and one thing only: Money. They think by shutting down BackAftaThis, they will be able to monetize Mike's clips, which isn't going to happen because the clips that get the most traction for BackAftaThis are the ones that mock Mike. Entercom is not going to post those clips.

The video of Mike ripping the current administration is an aberration, not the norm. So if Entercom thinks they are going to get tons of views for their Francesa videos, they are mistaken.

And the people on Twitter who support BackAftaThis and yearn for the clips of Mike giving a prediction one day and then claiming that he never made said prediction the next day, use the same line over and over: "BackAftaThis made Mike relevant."

No. He made embarrassing clips of Mike relevant. If he made Mike relevant, more people would tune into Mike's various shows.

Here's an exchange I had with someone I follow on Twitter last night that perfectly sums up my point.

Knowing who Mike Francesa is, but not tuning into Radio.com or WFAN doesn't help anyone's bottom line. And that's what this latest kerfuffle is all about.

2. It's so bizarre that WrestleMania 36 is taking place this weekend. There is hardly any buzz, it was already taped, it's taking place in the tiny performance center as opposed to the usual football or baseball stadium and there won't be any fans in attendance to watch what is supposed to be pure spectacle.

Having said, that many of us will be tuning in Saturday and Sunday to see how it all unfolds, with the event taking place over both nights—and being hosted by Gronk.

Here's some WrestleMania content SI.com has put together this week:

• Justin Barrasso had a look at how is dealing with the coronavirus this weekend.

• Here's a Q&A I did with Seth Rollins about the weirdness of working in empty arenas, what he's watching these days and more.

• Barrasso also spoke with Becky Lynch about strangeness of this weekend.

3. In yesterday's Traina Thoughts, we issued a warning to athletes who are doing Instagram Live videos while self-quarantining.

Now we'd like to remind them to be careful roaming around during this time.

