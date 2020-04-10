Best Use of Zoom Goes to Katie Nolan Thanks to Surprise Celebrity Game: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. There has been a lot of talk about Zoom during this time of quarantining. People are using it for meetings, happy hours, family gatherings and more. (Full disclosure: Zoom is a sponsor of my SI Media Podcast and I use the product.)

However the best use of Zoom that I've seen so far comes from ESPN's Katie Nolan.

The host of Always Late with Katie Nolan used the video conferencing service to play a simple game. She and five of her friends competed with each other to see who could get the most famous person to join their Zoom call. I don't want to give spoilers, but everyone from athletes to broadcasters to one of the most popular celebrities today ended up joining at some point. The game lasted three hours according to Nolan, but thanks to the magic of editing, we were treated to this very enjoyable 10-minute version.

2. Is eating wings covered in spicy sauce an athletic feat? According to Justin Timberlake, it is and the pop star was impressed with his effort on the latest edition of "Hot Ones." Kudos to Timberlake for being self-aware during the show and dropping the line, "I know what's about to happen to me, so get your memes ready."

Here is the full Hot Ones episode with J.T.

3. I don't know who did this to Mitch Trubisky, but it's really not nice.

4. Congrats to all the degenerates out there. You will soon have something to bet on. Odds are out for the H-O-R-S-E competition featuring NBA players that begins on Sunday.

NBA H-O-R-S-E Competition

Trae Young 2/1

Chris Paul 5/2

Mike Conley Jr 3/1

Paul Pierce 4/1

Zach Lavine 5/1

Chauncey Billups 6/1

Allie Quiqley 8/1

Tamika Catchings 10/1

Trae Young vs Chauncey Billups

Trae Young -200

Chauncey Billups +150

Mike Conley Jr. vs Tamika Catchings

Mike Conley Jr -500

Tamika Catchings +300

Paul Pierce vs Zach Lavine

Paul Pierce -140

Zach Lavine EVEN

Chris Paul vs Allie Quigley

Chris Paul -300

Allie Quiqley +200

5. The latest episode of the SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN legend Bob Ley. Can a sports network cover the coronavirus crisis without being political? Has he had the itch to return to work to cover what's going on in the world? How will sports change after the pandemic? Will stadiums be packed in 2020? What old game would Bob like to see a network air? What is his favorite SportsCenter blooper? Plus Bob offers movie, TV and book recommendations while self-quarantining.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: You need laughs right now. Few can deliver those better than Borat.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: This clip of mic'd up Mets manager Terry Collins arguing with mic'd up umpires is one of the best clips we've gotten in recent years. And it gave us the great, "Our ass is in the jackpot," quote.

