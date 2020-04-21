A Mini Coronavirus-Themed Episode of 'The Office' Is the Best Thing You Will See on the Internet Today: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. I know you don't want coronavirus content and I don't want to give you coronavirus content. However, I have to make an exception today because some creative genius used their editing skills to make a three-and-a-half minute coronavirus episode of The Office and it's so damn good.

2. The NFL Draft, beginning this Thursday, has tremendous potential to be a complete disaster thanks to the wonderful world of technology. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, a recent practice run did not go well.

Russini also revealed that one coach had to demand that is family stop using the Internet so his connection wouldn't be compromised.

I've never been more excited for an NFL Draft in my life. Let's go!

3. I've said this in Traina Thoughts and I've said this on Twitter: It's a disgrace that the WWE is forcing their talent to get on planes and travel across the country to do live shows. At least one WWE employee, if the complaint you'll hear below is indeed legit, is fed up with the current situation.

4. After Tom Brady talked about Gronk's penis on the Howard Stern Show a couple of weeks ago, Gronk returned the favor on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night. According to Gronk, Brady calling his penis "amazing," was "the biggest compliment in my career."

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I'll be taping this week's SI Media Podcast this afternoon with my guests, Michael Imperioli and Steve Schrippa. In honor of the occasion, here's the scene when Tony and Bobby rescued Christopher and Paulie in the woods.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: In honor of NFL Draft Week, let's remember the outstanding Mel Kiper-Bill Tobin feud. For those of you too young to remember this one, Tobin was the Colts GM in 1994 and he destroyed Kiper after the ESPN analyst dumped all over Indianapolis' draft pick. This is the good stuff.

