On Thursday night, 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow will almost definitely hear his named called at the top of the 2020 NFL draft. But that doesn't mean Burrow isn't still thinking about how he'd perform in other professional sports.

Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks asked the former LSU star how many points he thinks he could score in an NBA game.

"I could spot up in the corner and get 12 to 15, make a couple threes," Burrow responded. "You gotta put me on a team with, like, LeBron or Chris Paul or someone and I can just spot up in the corner and let them go to work and kick it to me, though."

Burrow does has some experience on the hardwood and his family's athletic lineage dates back to the 1940s, when his grandmother, Dot Ford, averaged more than 50 points a game as a high school basketball star.

This past Christmas, players from Burrow's LSU team and Oklahoma met on the hardwood for a shooting competition before the Peach Bowl. Burrow helped the Tigers catch fire as he hit four-of-six shots from the free-throw line and all six of his attempts from behind the arc.

He told Bleacher Report that his NBA comparison would be Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova. For what it's worth, Dellavedova averages just 5.6 points per game, a far cry from the 12 to 15 Burrow said he would contribute.

The future NFL QB said he'd also struggled on the defensive end of the floor.

"I'm not gonna be able to guard any of those guys," he joked.