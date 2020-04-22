1. The NFL Draft has become a big event over the years for sports bettors thanks to the explosion of offshore sites.

With the 2020 Draft being held virtually, sportsbooks and offshore sites have had to adjust and change up the types of prop bets they are offering. Sure, you still have your basic props, such as these offered by 5Dimes:

Joe Burrow drafted No. 1 overall

Yes -8500

No +3200

Tua Tagovailoa drafted No. 3 overall

Yes +395

No -545

Tua Tagovailoa second quarterback drafted

Yes -160

No +130

Justin Herbert second quarterback drafted

Yes +139

No -169

However, with NFL front offices using computers, tablets and phones to run their draft and prospects being in their homes, we are now being offered some outstanding offbeat props, via BetOnline.ag.

Will the NFL Draft be hacked?

Yes +800

No -2500

Will Twitter account of draftee be hacked?

Yes +550

No -1000

Highest number of people in same room

Over/Under 9.5

How many draftees will be seen in a tie?

Over/Under 20.5

How many draftees will have glasses on?

Over/Under 10.5

Total dogs shown during the first round

Over/Under 3.5

Total cats shown during the first round

Over/Under 1/2

Will any draftee be shown drinking beer?

Yes +250

No -400

Will any draftee pop champagne?

Yes +400

No -700

Will pizza be seen in any draftee home?

Yes -300

No +200

Pizza at -300 is hefty, but it's a lock. Over 3.5 dogs is probably the biggest lock on the board. I love the value at +800 on the draft being hacked. Most people in one room at 9.5 is tricky thanks to social distancing, so that's my biggest stay away.

Happy betting!

2. A new episode of the SI Media Podcast is out and it features a conversation with Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, who are now hosting the Talking Sopranos podcast.

In addition to a wide-ranging discussion about The Sopranos, in which we covered everything from the "Pine Barrens" episode to each actor's signature moment on the show, their characters dying before the series ended, the depth of the cast, the show's popularity, we also touched on ESPN's The Last Dance, the duo's Knicks fandom and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

3. Russell Westbrook told Jimmy Fallon a great story last night about blowing of meeting Michael Jordan and getting an autograph when he was a kid because he was busy playing in a pick-up game.

4. Tom Brady seems very happy to have his tight end back.

5. Bucs tight end Jordan Leggett, who wears No. 87, is a smart businessman.

