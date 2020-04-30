Woj Bomb! Mini-Documentary Takes You Behind the Scenes with 'Greatest News Breaker Of All Time': TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. "He's the greatest news breaker of all time in any sport. To me, it's not even a question."

That is longtime NBA writer, Jackie MacMullan, speaking about Adrian Wojnarowski toward the end of a new eight-minute YouTube documentary on the prolific ESPN reporter.

With documentaries, long and shot, being all the rage these days, the timing on this one, which gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the man who provides the Twittersphere with his frequent Woj Bombs, is excellent.

While Wojnarowski shares wisdom on how he continues to excel at his job (at one point in the show, he says he will watch how NFL colleagues, Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, work and listen to them on the phone), various media people share their opinions and tell stories on Woj's work ethic.

"One time, I was out in L.A. and I bumped into him in a hotel and we get on the elevator and he had his laptop out," said. J.A. Adande. "I've never seen somebody typing on a laptop in an elevator. So he's holding his laptop and he's typing some stuff up and then, I swear between the time I left the elevator and I got to my hotel room, I checked Twitter and there was some new story that he had broken so clearly he'd been working on it in the elevator."

If you're into sports media or an NBA fan, the mini-doc is worth the eight minutes.

2. A brand new SI Media Podcast dropped this morning and my guest was the always entertaining and always insightful, Chris Long.

The two-time Super Bowl champion-turned podcaster discussed how long a preseason NFL players would need before the start of the season, the Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers relationship, The Last Dance, why he loves cold showers, when he'd attend a sporting event and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

3. After TMZ reported that Kendall Jenner is dating Suns guard Devin Booker (after dating Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin and maybe dating D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, and Kyle Kuzma), the reality show star responded to a Twitter user who questioned her fondness for NBA players with an absolute haymaker.

4. Hot on the heels of the amazing "Chaka Khan moment, Jeopardy! gave us another tremendous blunder last night.

5. How would a Seinfeld episode centered around the government's $1,200 stimulus check play out? Take a look.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Larry David often shares his thoughts on baldness on Curb Your Enthusiasm, like in this scene from Season 3.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: Yankees-Orioles, 1998. My all-time favorite baseball brawl and a wild performance by Daryl Strawberry.

