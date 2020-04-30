It's not quite time for Space Jam 2 to hit the big screen, but LeBron James is giving us a sneak peek at the logo for the new movie.

James posted a video on Instagram showing him wearing a black hat with a logo that says "Space Jam: A New Legacy." Could this be the name of the movie?

James is reviving the beloved 90s flick Space Jam that featured Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes teaming up to fight off aliens. Space Jam 2 is set to come out in 2021—25 years after the original—and is not considered a remake.

James and his company, SpringHill Entertainment, will make Space Jam 2 with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler serving as its producer. Night School and Girl's Trip director Malcolm D. Lee will direct the project. The stellar cast, which is headlined by James and Bugs Bunny, reportedly includes NBA stars Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson, as well as several other NBA and WNBA players. Last summer, Oscar nominee Don Cheadle joined the cast and actor Shel Bailey was announced as James's stunt double.

Filming for Space Jam 2 began filming last summer, and it will reportedly hit theaters on July 16, 2021.