LeBron James will be working with a new director as the filming of Space Jam 2 continues this summer, according to Deadline's Anthony D'Alessandro.

Malcolm D. Lee will reportedly take over for Terence Nance after Nance left the role due to "different takes on the creative vision."

Lee directed the 2018 film Night School starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Hadish as well as 2017's Girls Trip, starring Hadish, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. He also directed Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins with Martin Lawrence in 2008 and Barbershop: The Next Cut in 2016.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard will appear in Space Jam 2 along with WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Oscar nominee Don Cheadle joined the cast on July 12.

Space Jam 2 will debut in theaters on July 16, 2021.