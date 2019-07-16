Report: Malcolm D. Lee Named New Space Jam 2 Director, Replaces Terence Nance

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Nance's reportedly left the film's production due to "different takes on the creative vision."

By Michael Shapiro
July 16, 2019

LeBron James will be working with a new director as the filming of Space Jam 2 continues this summer, according to Deadline's Anthony D'Alessandro

Malcolm D. Lee will reportedly take over for Terence Nance after Nance left the role due to "different takes on the creative vision."

Lee directed the 2018 film Night School starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Hadish as well as 2017's Girls Trip, starring Hadish, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. He also directed Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins with Martin Lawrence in 2008 and Barbershop: The Next Cut in 2016.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard will appear in Space Jam 2 along with WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Oscar nominee Don Cheadle joined the cast on July 12.

Space Jam 2 will debut in theaters on July 16, 2021.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message