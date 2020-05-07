1. Where do we even begin with the Earl Thomas story?

Of course, an incident where someone pulls a gun on someone else shouldn't be taken lightly. However, when the gun was pulled by a wife who caught her NFL husband in bed with his brother and other women and then said NFL player goes on Instagram to say "stuff happens," it's going to be Internet fodder.

This was pretty much everyone this morning while finding out about the wild story involved the Ravens defensive back.

Let's start with "stuff happens." Your wife puts a gun to your head after she catches you and your brother in bed with a couple of women" and your reaction his "stuff happens" and "keep in your prayers?" I'm not religious, but I'm not sure this is how prayers are supposed to work. And if this is "stuff happens," maybe Earl needs to calm down.

Of course, the story of Earl getting caught in bed with his brother and some women was the main focus of Twitter.

If Earl is looking for some positivity today, there's this.

2. The Bucks players who have kicked the Lopez Brothers out of the group chat because they refuse to get iPhones are 100 percent in the right. Getting those green text messages and not being able to see the three-dot typing indicator is an absolute travesty. (And yes, this is a passive aggressive message that I'm sending to my friend Chris Hurney, who has ruined a group chat of ours because he thinks he's taking some consumer stand by not being a slave to Apple products.)

3. Nate Burleson works for NFL Network and CBS, so he must have had a big smile on his face firing off this tweet.

4. If you're a Seinfeld fan, you will enjoy the replies I got to this tweet I threw out last night.

5. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with play-by-play man, Ian Eagle. Eagle discusses what it's like to have a new analyst on NFL games with Charles Davis jumping from FOX to CBS and what his role is to make Davis comfortable. Eagle also shares funny stories about doing Zooms with Bill Raftery and being a producer for Mike and the Mad Dog years ago. We also discussed The Last Dance and Eagle shares some great analysis on the differences between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of Earl Thomas.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: Here is six minutes of Magic Johnson dishing out one unbelievable pass after another.

