Food Network's Nacho Average Showdown pitted two iconic heavyweights against each other in a battle for nacho supremacy: comedy legend Bill Murray, and the mayor of Flavortown himself: Guy Fieri.

The two squared off—along with their sons, Homer Murray and Hunter Fieri—in Friday's special challenge to create the best plate of nachos. The contest, which raised money for Fieri's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, was judged by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal and actor Terry Crews. The charity raises money for restaurant employees impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Homer who did most of the cooking for the Murrays, while Bill served as a coach and heckled his competition, lobbying for the judges to penalized the Fieris for using mac and cheese in their nacho creation.

With the competition being carried out virtually, there was no taste test to determine a victor. Though O'Neal gave the nod to the Murrays, Crews went with the Fieris. Host Carla Hall delivered the tie-breaking vote in favor of the Fieris. In the end, Murray learned the hard way that when you come at the king of Flavortown, you best not miss.