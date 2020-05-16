Sports!

Rooney Rule 2.0

The New York Jets interviewed Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy in January 2019 for their head-coaching vacancy. Had the Jets hired Bienemy instead of Adam Gase (and all other variables remained constant), they would’ve received the 73rd pick in the 2020 NFL draft, not the 79th pick, in accordance with a proposed update to the Rooney Rule.

"Clearly we are not where we want to be on this level," Roger Goodell said in January regarding head coach and general manager opportunities for minorities. "It's clear we need to change. We have already begun discussing those changes, what stages we can take next to determine better outcomes."

One change could be a draft-pick incentive if teams hire a minority head coach and/or general manager. NFL.com’s Jim Trotter reported Friday the league will vote on several updates to the Rooney Rule, including:

“If a team hires a minority head coach, that team, in the draft preceding the coach's second season, would move up six spots from where it is slotted to pick in the third round. A team would jump 10 spots under the same scenario for hiring a person of color as its primary football executive, a position more commonly known as general manager.”

Five months after hiring Gase, the Jets hired Joe Douglas as general manager. Had they hired a minority general manager, that 73rd pick would’ve been 63rd pick, minority hires.

Other potential changes including compensatory picks: Third-round compensatory pick to any team whose minority coach or front-office members leaves to become a head coach or general manager for another team, fourth-round pick to any team that hires a minority as quarterbacks coach, and fifth-round pick if a team’s minority assistant leaves to become a coordinator for another team.

Last Last Dance

The final two episodes of The Last Dance air on ESPN on Sunday night at 9 and 10 p.m. ET: Recapping last week’s two episodes … In the final seconds of Game 1 of the 1997 NBA Finals, Scottie Pippen delivered six words of trash talk that changed NBA history … SI’s Chris Mannix argues The Last Dance is a biased portrayal of Michael Jordan … Shaq: The Last Dance proves Michael Jordan is the G.O.A.T. … Channing Frye said something really stupid.

2030 Coaches

Kirk Ferentz, the longest-tenured FBS head coach, is one of only 14 current head coaches who was hired before the 2010 season. If that repeats itself over the next 10 years, which 14 current FBS coaches will be in the same position in 2030?

Ferentz, even at 64 years old, is a smart bet, as are Lincoln Riley, Pat Fitzgerald, David Shaw and others. Who else?

Odds & Ends

Read this fantastic George Clooney story … It’d suck to lose these non-conference games if the Pac-12 plays a conference-only schedule … Lance Armstrong claims he won’t lie in new documentary … San Diego State football players will return to campus as a “test case” … Will the Raptors be forced into a rebuild? … DeAndre Baker’s attorney released a statement proclaiming Baker is innocent of armed robbery and aggravated assault … SeaWorld is getting sued for collecting monthly fees despite park’s closure … Ranking college football’s top 10 returning players at each position … New Podcast: Dennis Dodd and Sam Herder.

New Trailers

