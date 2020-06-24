Haha Clinton-Dix Getting Scared By Bears Is The Best Thing You'll See Today: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Cowboys cornerback Haha Clinton-Dix was casually riding his scooter on Monday when he ran into a little problem as he approached what looked to be his driveway.

As he scooted past two parked cars, he wasn't able to see what was on the other side. When he finally reached the point where his vision wasn't blocked anymore, he spotted what looked like two bears.

His reaction–and the video of the incident, which Clinton-Dix was nice enough to share–was tremendous.

2. MLB players were very excited that a deal was finally struck for them to return to work.

3. Apparently, NFL coach Jack Del Rio thinks car accidents are contagious.

4. HBO's latest episode of Real Sports aired last night and Bryant Gumbel's final thought on "the black tax" is a must-watch.

5. The latest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features two interviews.

First up is New York Post sports media reporter Andrew Marchand to discuss several recent sports media stories, including MLB signing a new contract with Turner Sports for big money, the future of Trey Wingo at ESPN, how NFL broadcasts will handle kneeling this season, Drew Brees's status with NBC and much more.

Following Marchand, L.A. Times sports columnist Arash Markazi joins the podcast to talk about Las Vegas's reopening. Markazi was there for a week and tells us what the casinos, tables, pools and sportsbooks were like in the age of COVID-19.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of baseball officially coming back, here's Vin Scully singing Take Me Out to the Ballgame.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Reports say J.R. Smith may join the Lakers and be reunited with LeBron James. If that's the case, LeBron deserves credit for being a big man and forgiving Smith for this all-time blunder.

